March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS TWITTER / @FENCOPS

A March mum is hopeful witnesses will come forward to find the uninsured driver who collided with her family saloon on the A47 and then fled the scene.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Julie Suzanne was on the way to Asda in Wisbech on Saturday with her partner and step daughter when their car was back-ended on the roundabout at Guyhirn.

Ms Suzanne said there was “no tyre screeches” and “the car didn’t sound like it tried to stop” before hitting her car.

She said: “The first man to get out told me it was his friend driving but he had gone. “He told me that they were on their way to Guyhirn so that’s probably where they ran to.

“I told that information to police officers and I was asked if I would be able to identify them if I had the opportunity and I said yes.”

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Her car was a write-off and if it wasn’t for the family’s second car, Julie and her partner would not have been able to get to and from work.

She added: “Both of the men ran away before the police arrived. When they got to the scene they asked me to describe them but I’ve still heard nothing back from them.

“What can they do though, there are too many people who buy cheap cars and don’t insure them. They just shouldn’t be on the roads. It’s very annoying.”

An early police report suggested that both drivers exchanged details and went on their way and that no injuries were sustained but Ms Suzanne says that the information is incorrect.

At the time, the spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It was a two vehicle collision, no injuries, but both vehicles blocked the road so would have caused disruption.

“It was not serious so details were exchanged between drivers. Traffic was held while the vehicles were removed from the carriageway.”

But Ms Suzanne said: “We all had injuries; my partner and step daughter had whiplash and I sustained a head injury. One of the men in the other car ran off before the driver also ran away.”

Ms Suzanne was relieved when she was told by her insurer that her ‘uninsured driver protection’ was used and that she wouldn’t have to pay the excess.

A police spokesman said on checking they were able to confirm “there were no serious injuries, but one of the people involved was described on the log as having a bump to the head.

“It is therefore true to say that one person received minor injuries.”

The spokesman added: “There was a report of one of the drivers initially leaving the scene, but by the end of the incident it says that all details were exchanged etc. From the information I have it seems to have been resolved.”