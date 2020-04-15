Advanced search

Runner to attempt three half marathons in just three days to raise cash for NHS charities

PUBLISHED: 16:05 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 15 April 2020

Photographer Ryan Jarvis wants to complete three half marathons in just three days while raising cash for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Supplied/Ryan Jarvis

Photographer Ryan Jarvis wants to complete three half marathons in just three days while raising cash for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Supplied/Ryan Jarvis

Ryan Jarvis Photography

A keen runner from the Fens hopes to complete three half marathons in just three days whilst raising cash for NHS charities amid coronavirus pandemic.

Photographer Ryan Jarvis wants to complete three half marathons in just three days while raising cash for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Supplied/Ryan Jarvis Photographer Ryan Jarvis wants to complete three half marathons in just three days while raising cash for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Supplied/Ryan Jarvis

Professional wedding and portrait photographer Ryan Jarvis of Wimblington is taking on the challenge because, he says, “I want to do whatever I can”.

The 48-year-old, originally from Chatteris, is practising each day during his daily exercise allowance and has already completed several half marathons before.

The challenge itself gives runners five days to complete the length of three half marathons, but Mr Jarvis hopes to complete them in just three.

He said: “I am a professional photographer, photographing weddings and families primarily. I’ve photographed hundreds of weddings, most in the cambs region.

You may also want to watch:

“The challenge is to run three half marathons in five days. I’d like to do them in three days and will if I can. But I’ve given myself the extra day in between to rest if I have to.”

Mr Jarvis has already raised more than £580 on his GoFundMe page, already completing more than half of his £1,000 target.

“I am doing this to raise money for the NHS Charities Together cause, simply because I want to do whatever I can to support the NHS at such a critical time,” he added.

“The work NHS staff have been doing during the corona virus has been incredible and this is my way of saying thank you.

“In terms of preparing for the challenge I’m running regularly as my one exercise per day under the government guidelines.

“I’ve done a few half marathons before but never three in short succession like this.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryan-jarvis5

