Published: 4:35 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 4:52 PM May 26, 2021

Three friends, Alex Redhead, Harrison Deighton and Bobby Manchett (L-R), ran a marathon in memory of Harrison’s grandfather John Taylor. - Credit: Sarah Deighton

Three best friends ran a charity marathon together in memory of their pal’s beloved grandfather who died of cancer earlier last month.

Harrison Deighton and his two friends Bobby Manchett and Alex Redhead took it upon themselves to raise cash for the hospital which looked after his grandad during his final days.

John Taylor, who had suffered multiple types of terminal cancer, died on April 12 after a short battle with breast cancer lasting six weeks.

John Taylor, Harrison’s grandfather, died on April 12. - Credit: Sarah Deighton

Without any marathon training whatsoever, the three March friends set up an online fundraiser in aid of Thorpe Wood Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Sarah Deighton, Harrison’s mother, said: “They’ve raised well over £1,300 plus, we’ve not had a proper count up yet as donations are still coming in and being collected

“But I just thought it was so awesome that they set it up and completed [the marathon] with no special training in a matter of weeks.”

Alex Redhead, Harrison Deighton and Bobby Manchett running their marathon. - Credit: Sarah Deighton

Harrison, Bobby and Alex completed the sprint in a moving time of 4 hours and 30 minutes on Saturday, May 22 following just nine weeks of training.

“The boys would like to thank anyone who supported in the fundraiser and general cause,” added Ms Deighton. “Not one of them had ever done anything quite like it before.”