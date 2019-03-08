Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Victims of single-vehicle crash in Peterborough are named by police

PUBLISHED: 16:09 31 July 2019

The victims of Monday's crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough have been named. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

The victims of Monday's crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough have been named. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Archant

Three men who died following a single vehicle crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough on Monday have been named.

Tahar Dahmri, 50, Hussain Ali Mansour, 25, and Abdul Ounaha, 30, died when the BMW 3 Series they were travelling in left the A1139 and came to rest on Eye roundabout at 11pm on Monday.

All three men lived in the Peterborough area.

Mr Dahmri was an Algerian national, Mr Mansour was a Lebanese national and Mr Ounaha was a Moroccan national.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Blackmore or report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are ‘hugely disappointed’

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain’s highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

Most Read

Three dead in collision at roundabout that caused major road closure for 10 hours in Peterborough

Three dead after Frank Perkins A1139 RTC. A1139, Peterborough Tuesday 30 July 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

County council leader Steve Count heads to Whittlesey to face residents over Kings Dyke debacle - ‘don’t blame us, blame Kier’ is his message

Mayor James Palmer (left) has been very critical of Cambridgeshire County Council over delays to Kings Cross and says he will not accept

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite wins battle to take over running of Cambridgeshire Fire Authority who are ‘hugely disappointed’

Police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has won the day and will now take over the running of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority. The proposals were attacked by the fire authority who are 'hugely disappointed' at the final decision. Picture; ARCHANT

March Town Ladies prepare to conquer Britain’s highest mountain in aid of teammate Kayleigh

The March Town Ladies players who will climb Ben Nevis in September. From left: Adele Munday, Chas Miller, Tori Sharpe, Kayleigh Churchyard, Claire Newton and Jade Pointer (not in photo: Adele McCrory and Kirsty Pointer). Picture: GARY DAVIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Heroic staff refuse to hand over cash to armed robbers who used weapons in late night raids on corner shop and two service stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted by armed robbers. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Today the culprits were jailed. Picture: IAN CARTER

20 years since he shot an intruder, public meeting in Wisbech will discuss ‘Tony Martin: Target of Police Conspiracy?’

Tony Martin: 20 years after he shot an intruder, a campaign is under way to prove his innocence. A public meeting in Wisbech on Sunday will, say the organisers, introduce new evidence. Picture; SUBMITTED

87-year-old March mugging victim tells family she’s a ‘tough old bird’ as alleged attacker appears in court following CCTV appeal

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 87-year-old woman in West End, March. he has also been charged with two other offences. Picture; GOOGLE

Seal rescuer and animal lover Trevor to tackle mammoth cycle challenge in aid of RSPCA

Trevor Wright, from March, has been volunteering for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) for the last year-and-a-half, rescuing Unicorn the seal from Snettisham beach. Trevor is about to embark on a 100-mile cycle challenge in London to raise funds for the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre and has nearly reached his target. Picture: TREVOR WRIGHT

Victims of single-vehicle crash in Peterborough are named by police

The victims of Monday's crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough have been named. Picture: TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists