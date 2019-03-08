Victims of single-vehicle crash in Peterborough are named by police

The victims of Monday's crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough have been named. Picture: TERRY HARRIS Archant

Three men who died following a single vehicle crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough on Monday have been named.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tahar Dahmri, 50, Hussain Ali Mansour, 25, and Abdul Ounaha, 30, died when the BMW 3 Series they were travelling in left the A1139 and came to rest on Eye roundabout at 11pm on Monday.

All three men lived in the Peterborough area.

Mr Dahmri was an Algerian national, Mr Mansour was a Lebanese national and Mr Ounaha was a Moroccan national.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Blackmore or report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.

You may also want to watch: