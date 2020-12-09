Three little pigs Buffy, Oz and Spike are looking for new loving homes this Christmas

Three pigs Buffy, Oz and Spike from RSPCA Block Fen in Wimblington are looking for a new home this Christmas. Picture: Supplied Archant

Three little “curious and playful” pigs are looking for a new home this Christmas amid a surge in rescues at the RSPCA due to Covid-19.

RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington cared for 140 animals last Christmas and this year is no different, including Buffy, Oz and Spike.

The trio came into Block Fen as strays and according to staff their “personalities have blossomed” after a struggle to settle in at the start.

A spokesperson said: “They were quite shy but once they have got used to the staff, their personalities have blossomed.

“Buffy is the most confident of the trio and they all have very curious and playful natures.

“When they are not playing, they are either telling you it’s time for their dinner or they are all cuddled up together buried under their straw.

“The group would make a great addition to somebody who has the right facilities to keep them.”

Anyone wanting to adopt Buffy, Oz and Spike is asked to call the centre on 0300 123 0726.

This year, faced with the financial strain of the coronavirus crisis, the RSPCA is concerned that more people may struggle to care for their pets.

Donating £50 to the RSPCA could help feed all the rescued animals at Block Fen for a day.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to rescue thousands of animals from neglect, cruelty and suffering.

On December 25 last year, Block Fen cared for 55 dogs, 44 cats, 25 rabbits and 16 other animals.

To donate, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/xmas