Motorist cut free from vehicle after lorry and two cars collide

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:46 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 2:47 PM March 26, 2021
Two cars and a lorry collided on the A605 Kings Delph near Whittlesey on Thursday, March 25.

Two cars and a lorry collided on the A605 Kings Delph near Whittlesey on Thursday, March 25. - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters cut a motorist free from their vehicle after they became trapped in a collision between two cars and a lorry.  

The incident happened on the A605 Kings Delph near Whittlesey and Peterborough on Thursday, March 25 at around 2.40pm.  

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2.41pm, one crew from Whittlesey and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on Kings Delph, Whittlesey. 

“Crews arrived to find a collision involving a lorry and two cars.  

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty who was trapped and two casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. 

“Crews returned to their stations by 4pm.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Whittlesey News

