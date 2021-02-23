Driver pulled from three-car wreck as one vehicle flips onto its side
Published: 11:17 AM February 23, 2021
A driver was rescued from a three-car pile-up after one of the vehicles flipped onto its side.
The crash happened on Monday (February 22) at around 6.50pm on Main Road in Parson Drove.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 6.48pm, one crew from Wisbech and one crew from March were called to a road traffic collision on Main Road, Parson Drove.
“Crews arrived to find three vehicles involved, with one vehicle on its side. One casualty was released from their vehicle.
“Crews returned to their stations by 8.30pm.”
