#Throwback! 100 years of music and fashion celebrated at Fenland's annual Chatteris Midsummer Festival

All the fun at the fair � hundreds lined the high street in Chatteris for the town�s annual midsummer festival. Picture: IAN CARTER IAN CARTER

Hundreds lined the streets of Chatteris to celebrate 100 years of music and fashion at the town's midsummer festival.

Beginning in Church Lane, a colourful all singing all dancing parade marched through the high street on Saturday, June 29 at 11am.

Spearheaded by Market Place and Chatteris Youth Club, the annual event aimed to transport children and families back to the 1980s.

After the parade, everyone headed to Furrowfields recreation ground for live music and entertainment at the 'Party in the Park' segment of the festival.

Among the entertainment was a flash mob dance led by local singer Laura Dennis in aid of the Empress Swimming Pool.

Laura said: "Thank you so much to all of our 'flash mobbers' who gave their free time to come to secret rehearsals and those who practised at home with the video link.

"I'm overwhelmed by the amount of people who got involved! What a great community we have!"

Historian and artist Hilary Cox Condron was on hand inviting festival goers to have their photo taken with two iconic 80s pop images.

They were given the opportunity to leave personal thoughts and memories about the 1980s on the 'My 80's Generation Memory Wall'.

For more information, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/ChatterisFestival

