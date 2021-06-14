News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Thunderstorms set to hit Cambs after hot intense weekend

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:43 PM June 14, 2021   
Weather warning for Cambridgeshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of predicted thunderstorms across the county from Wednesday (June 16) to Friday (June 18). - Credit: Ayu Shakya/Met Office

Heavy thunderstorms are set to strike the county this week following a scorching weekend with temperatures hotter than Ibiza and Greece.  

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of predicted storms from Wednesday, June 16 until Friday, June 18.  

“Some places are likely to see thunderstorms later Wednesday through to Friday with the potential for travel disruption and flooding,” said a spokesperson.  

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds 

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”  

The yellow thunderstorm warning comes after a boiling hot weekend across the region, with intense temperatures reaching 28C.  

People enjoy punt tours along the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture date: Saturday June 12, 2021.

People enjoy punt tours along the River Cam in Cambridge on Saturday, June 12. - Credit: PA

The Met Office spokesperson added: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. 

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. 

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.” 

