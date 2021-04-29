Published: 2:31 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM April 29, 2021

In just six weeks, Cambridgeshire firefighters have been called out to 10 incidents involving young people stuck in baby swings. - Credit: CambsFRS

Cambridgeshire firefighters believe a new ‘TikTok craze’ is to blame for a rise in call-outs to young people stuck in baby swings.

Within the last six weeks, crews from across the county have been called out to 10 separate incidents involving people stuck in baby park swings.

“For every incident we attend like this, it comes at a cost,” said a spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service in a stark social media warning.

They said: “We urge everyone to keep out of the swings, and leave them for the little ones they are intended for.

“In the last six weeks alone, we’ve been called to 10 incidents involving young people stuck in baby swings.

“It wastes valuable time for our crews, who could then be tied up when someone needs them in a genuine emergency, and costs hundreds for the swings to be replaced

“We know it’s likely part of the latest TikTok craze, but please, have a word.”