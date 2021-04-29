News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Firefighters blame ‘TikTok craze’ for rise in call-outs to baby swings

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:31 PM April 29, 2021    Updated: 2:32 PM April 29, 2021
Cambridgeshire firefighters have been called out to 10 incidents involving young people stuck in baby swings. 

In just six weeks, Cambridgeshire firefighters have been called out to 10 incidents involving young people stuck in baby swings. - Credit: CambsFRS 

Cambridgeshire firefighters believe a new ‘TikTok craze’ is to blame for a rise in call-outs to young people stuck in baby swings.  

Within the last six weeks, crews from across the county have been called out to 10 separate incidents involving people stuck in baby park swings.  

“For every incident we attend like this, it comes at a cost,” said a spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service in a stark social media warning.  

They said: “We urge everyone to keep out of the swings, and leave them for the little ones they are intended for.  

“In the last six weeks alone, we’ve been called to 10 incidents involving young people stuck in baby swings. 

You may also want to watch:

“It wastes valuable time for our crews, who could then be tied up when someone needs them in a genuine emergency, and costs hundreds for the swings to be replaced  

“We know it’s likely part of the latest TikTok craze, but please, have a word.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  2. 2 Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
  3. 3 Tributes to Robbie Lyons, publican of George Hotel for two decades
  1. 4 Town centre gift shop re-opens with a new look following lockdown refit
  2. 5 Assaulted Cambridgeshire police officer left with bleed on brain
  3. 6 Man to tackle first half-marathon in memory of great uncle
  4. 7 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
  5. 8 Meet the candidates who want your vote on Wisbech Town Council
  6. 9 Over £750 raised for grandmother, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’
  7. 10 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays bank Broad Street March

Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Laura Skoulding

Exclusive

Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after wife helps save...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The site on land south of 85-89 Upwell Road has been granted outline planning for six homes

Planning and Development

‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Delamore, Wisbech

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Arsonists enter warehouse and set light to tyres

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus