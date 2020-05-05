Video

21 miles in 60 seconds - we drive the newly opened A14 from Huntingdon to Cambridge

A14 in just a minute? Here's how we did it - with a time lapse dash cam footage. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS Archant

In a way we owe it all to Sir Roger Bannister. It was he, after all, who hit the record books by running a mile in under four minutes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A14 in just a minute? Here's how we did it - with a time lapse dash cam footage. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS A14 in just a minute? Here's how we did it - with a time lapse dash cam footage. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS

Miles and distances covered have been the rage ever since that memorable moment Sir Roger did just that on May 6, 1954.

But fast forward to May 5, 2020 and we wondered if we could achieve an altogether different challenge.

And that was 21 miles in one minute.

Of course, we did cheat a bit – quite a lot if truth be told.

A14 in just a minute? Here's how we did it - with a time lapse dash cam footage. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS A14 in just a minute? Here's how we did it - with a time lapse dash cam footage. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS

But here’s our 21 mile, one-minute trip along the newly opened A14 from Huntingdon to Cambridge.

Photographer Terry Harris did it, as you would expect, by breaking no law.

But he did use the wonders of technology to speed up his dash cam footage. In fact, he brought his A14 accomplishment down to exactly one minute.

And he stopped long enough to take some memorable drone footage of a quieter than usual A14.

So, here’s the time lapse video of his journey.

The A14 scheme opened for traffic eight months ahead of schedule on Tuesday 5 May 2020.

The new road was originally planned to open by December 2020, but work to upgrade the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon has largely been completed, and so the last of the 24/7 roadworks and temporary speed limits were removed overnight on Monday 4 May 2020 – restoring the national 70mph speed limit to the new road.

It’s taken over 14,000 people, working a total of almost 14 million hours to build the new A14.

Essential work on the upgrade continued throughout the Coronavirus outbreak, with new sections of road opened as quickly as possible to ensure vital goods were able to travel through. A number of measures were also put in place to ensure work was completed safely and in line with Public Health England’s advice.