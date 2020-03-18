Advanced search

Tips and advice for families and carers home-schooling children as schools close amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:49 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 18 March 2020

Here are our top tips for those home-schooling children during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pixabay

Here are our top tips for those home-schooling children during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pixabay

Pixabay

As schools begin to close across Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak, we share some useful tips and advice for those forced into home-schooling.

Families across the county are having to self-isolate as the COVID-19 virus sweeps through the UK, leaving some children without vital education.

Lee Wilcock, principal of Wolsey Hall Oxford, the home-schooling college, said: “Home education is a partnership between the child, the parent and the school.

“The best outcomes happen when a parent is able to support their child. Creating a daily and weekly timetable of study is essential to providing the structure that children need.”

Our top tips:

•Help your child prepare a daily and weekly timetable. It may help to follow the usual school timetable but perhaps working to the child’s preferred hours.

•Give your child encouragement. These are challenging times. Such a sudden change will be unsettling for many children.

•If your child gets stuck on a topic, see if you can offer practical solutions, such as finding a website with further information.

•Encourage your child to email their teachers if they need help that you can’t provide.

•Review your child’s progress daily. Make sure they are sticking to their timetable, are not cutting corners and are producing work to the standard of which they are capable.

•Your child may complete their work more quickly while schooling at home. So reward them with time off to do an activity they enjoy such as kicking a football in the garden or watching a favourite TV programme.

Mr Wilcock added: “Without between lesson distractions, children may complete work at home more quickly than at school.

“This will allow for more regular breaks as they become used to working at home.

“But they do need to keep to the regular timetable that you have agreed with them. This will ensure they keep on top of their work.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

What is your local community doing amid the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting households

Scammers have been knocking on doors, claiming to provide coronavirus testing kits.

Tips and advice for families and carers home-schooling children as schools close amid coronavirus pandemic

Here are our top tips for those home-schooling children during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pixabay

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer goes into self-isolation after family member ‘has symptoms of the coronavirus’

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has self-isolated after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

Two of Fenland’s biggest events cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic in ‘interest of public safety’

The March Summer Festival and St George�s Fayre have both been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Carter/Nigel Marsh
Drive 24