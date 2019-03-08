Fine slashed for contractor who prompted the most complaints ever recorded to Fenland District Council

A contractor who was fined more than £47,000 for failing to keep Fenland’s parks and open spaces tidy has been told the penalty will be slashed to £12,350.

A £35,000 chunk has been taken off Tivoli’s bill, following a review by Fenland District Council who said it was reduced in ‘the spirit of working together’.

Tivoli was responsible for maintenance of grassed areas, herbaceous borders, hedges, bowling greens and equipped play areas across the district.

But their work - or lack of it - prompted the most complaints ever recorded to the council and a warning from NE Cambs MP, Steve Barclay that Tivoli failed.

Reports flooded in of overgrown grass, including at the cemetery at Eastwood Road, during Tivoli’s third year of a five year, £2.5 million contract.

After mounting complaints the council investigated.

A FDC report said: “A thorough review of the penalties that were initially issued has identified some penalties should not have attracted a financial penalty, did not meet the correct values of penalty or were not issued in the spirit of working together in partnership with Tivoli.

“Following a call for a review, the head of service has undertaken a comprehensive assessment.

“A reduction in the level of performance related penalties issued to Tivoli for August 2018 to October 2018 will reduce from £47,645 to £12,350.”

The review was carried out by the internal audit team.

It followed widespread criticism of the back log of work that needed to be done across Fenland towns and villages.

Mr Barclay said last year: “The long grass around Fenland is a concern to many people locally as it is to me and there is no question that the contractor has failed.

“I am grateful to Fenland District Council for issuing a spate of rectification notices to enforce the contract which is currently not being delivered by Tivoli ISS Group.”

He added: “I believe that local firms are more likely to take pride in this maintenance work than a national contractor who has shown poor performance in this case.”

Grounds maintenance firm Tivoli started trading in May 2018 as an acquisition of ISS Facility Services Landscaping.

Tivoli calls itself the UK’s leading independent grounds maintenance service provider, with more than 30 years of experience serving both the public and private sectors.