Advanced search

Good Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

T Mazur trading as TM Speedy Ltd of 61 Wistaria Road Wisbech Camb PE13 3RH is applying for a licence to use Fenland Haulage & Storage Crabmarsh Wisbech Cambs PE13 3JG as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicles and 7 trailers.

Good Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

T Mazur trading as TM Speedy Ltd of 61 Wistaria Road Wisbech Camb PE13 3RH is applying for a licence to use Fenland Haulage & Storage Crabmarsh Wisbech Cambs PE13 3JG as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicles and 7 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of heir representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Good Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police begin to use their powers to quiz drivers about travel

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

Fenland residents tuck into popular delivery service amid coronavirus pandemic

Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington has been offering a food delivery service since closing its doors. Picture: FACEBOOK/PARKFIELD SC
Drive 24