‘Golden Hour’: The Original Factory Shop to open for one hour exclusively for elderly customers amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:38 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 19 March 2020

The Original Factory Shop will open its doors for one hour exclusively for elderly customers during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) will open its doors early exclusively for their elderly customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Discount store TOFS, which has shops in March, Whittlesey and Holbeach, will open from 8.30am Monday to Thursday for one hour just for the older shoppers.

They’ve dubbed it the ‘Golden Hour’ and have asked their other customers to respect this time and stay away while the more vulnerable do their shopping during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesman said: “On Monday to Thursday we will be opening earlier at 8.30am and dedicating the first hour to our older customers.

“Can we ask that our loyal customers respect this time period and support our older customers to pick up the supplies they need. Thank you.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

What is your community doing amid the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

