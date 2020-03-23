Advanced search

School staff gifted two ‘monster toilets rolls’ following nationwide closures

PUBLISHED: 17:13 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 23 March 2020

Two giant toilet rolls gifted to staff at a Cambridgeshire school following the nationwide closures. Picture: Supplied

Two giant toilet rolls gifted to staff at a Cambridgeshire school following the nationwide closures. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Staff at a Cambridgeshire school were gifted giant “monster toilet rolls” as nationwide closures rolled out across the county due to coronavirus.

A teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous, revealed they had been gifted the ginormous rolls and they had “never seen such jubilation” amongst colleagues.

Sharing pictures on social media of the mega rolls, they said: “I have never had a financial bonus throughout my entire professional career as a teacher.

“Today, however, all staff were issued with two monster toilet rolls as we close, very reluctantly - I’ve never seen such jubilation!”

The news comes after we revealed the shocking state of some supermarkets in the county, with most people being left unable to buy any toilet rolls.

The panic buying caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has left shop shelves empty, with most everyday supplies becoming unavailable in most of the region’s stores.

Communities and organisations are pulling together and creating support groups to run errands for some of the more vulnerable and elderly residents.

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

