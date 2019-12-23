Advanced search

Our film critic shares his top 13 films of the year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 December 2019

News Reporter

These are our film critic Ben Jolley's top 13 films of the year.

These are our film critic Ben Jolley's top 13 films of the year.

Archant

It's been another great year in the world of cinema - from blockbuster epics and eye-popping animations to heart-wrenching biopics and horror classics in the making, there really has been something for everyone in 2019.

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece.

Having spent most of his weekday evenings at the cinema in 2019, here's our film critic Ben Jolley's rundown of the top 13 movies of the year.

1. Us - Jordan Peele's second inventive and unnerving masterpiece

Full of unexpected twists and turns, Knives Out is a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery.

2. Knives Out - a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery

Those expecting a straight forward feel-good sing-along musical from Elton John biopic Rocketman should strap in - because it's actually a hedonistic rollercoaster that acts as a warning of the darker side of fame.

3. Rocketman - hedonistic rollercoaster of popstar Elton John's life

4. Hustlers - an empowering feminist movie where the women take charge

Hustlers is an empowering feminist movie where the women take charge.

5. Avengers: Endgame - everything a superhero blockbuster should be

Avengers EndgameAvengers Endgame

6. Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker - a fitting finale to the saga

7. IT Chapter 2 - Bill Skarsgård's blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller

Full of epic lightsaber battles and eye-popping cinematography, The Rise of the Skywalker is a thrilling finale to the Star Wars saga.

8. Joker - a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world

Bill Skarsgård's blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2

9. Frozen 2 - a visually stunning musical adventure full of memorable songs

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a career-best performance in Joker - a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world.

10. Ready Or Not - tongue in cheek gorefest

11. Fighting With My Family - an inspiring true story about never giving up

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven are back in Frozen II - another visually stunning musical full of catchy songs that you'll be singing all the way home.

12. Good Boys - an outrageously rude comedy that's full of laugh out loud moments

Tounge-in-cheek gorefest Ready Or Not is a thrilling ride

13. Abominable - another eye-popping animated adventure from DreamWorks

Fighting With My Family is an inspiring true story about never giving up

Abominable is another eye-popping animated adventure from DreamWorks

