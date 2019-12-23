Gallery
Our film critic shares his top 13 films of the year
These are our film critic Ben Jolley's top 13 films of the year.
It's been another great year in the world of cinema - from blockbuster epics and eye-popping animations to heart-wrenching biopics and horror classics in the making, there really has been something for everyone in 2019.
Having spent most of his weekday evenings at the cinema in 2019, here's our film critic Ben Jolley's rundown of the top 13 movies of the year.
1. Us - Jordan Peele's second inventive and unnerving masterpiece
2. Knives Out - a brilliantly witty, stylishly-filmed and extremely funny murder mystery
Those expecting a straight forward feel-good sing-along musical from Elton John biopic Rocketman should strap in - because it's actually a hedonistic rollercoaster that acts as a warning of the darker side of fame.
3. Rocketman - hedonistic rollercoaster of popstar Elton John's life
4. Hustlers - an empowering feminist movie where the women take charge
5. Avengers: Endgame - everything a superhero blockbuster should be
6. Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker - a fitting finale to the saga
7. IT Chapter 2 - Bill Skarsgård's blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller
8. Joker - a brutal and frighteningly real reflection of our divided world
9. Frozen 2 - a visually stunning musical adventure full of memorable songs
10. Ready Or Not - tongue in cheek gorefest
11. Fighting With My Family - an inspiring true story about never giving up
12. Good Boys - an outrageously rude comedy that's full of laugh out loud moments
13. Abominable - another eye-popping animated adventure from DreamWorks
