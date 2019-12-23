Our reporter and photographer Harry Rutter shares his 15 favourite snaps from 2019
PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 December 2019
Archant
It has been a colourful year with thousands of pictures taken by our reporter Harry Rutter - here are 15 of his favourites.
Harry Rutter’s favourite snaps of 2019
1) HM the Queen visits Papworth (Cambridge)
2) Inbetweeners star Simon Bird films new advert (March)
3) Ely Hero Awards (Ely)
4) Marathon-running dinosaur and clown reporter (March)
5) Dog tips in the summer heat with RSCPA (Wimblington)
6) NE Cambs General Election (Wisbech)
7) Primary school caretaker retires after 36 years (March)
8) Jim Hocking’s 75th anniversary (March)
9) Greener-living campaign for primary school pupils (March)
10) Launch party of new ‘Therapy Farm’ in the Fens (Wisbech)
11) Pancake Day at Shooters American Diner (March)
12) Reporters visit to ALS Pharmaceuticals (Ely)
13) Scotty’s Little Salt Soldier (March)
14) Robot Wars at 20Twenty Productions (March)
15) Debbie and her lost Nintendo Wii (March)
There have been a number of royal, crime and funny stories which have made headlines across the county in 2019 - below is a varied list of Harry's work across our titles.