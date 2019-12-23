Advanced search

Our reporter and photographer Harry Rutter shares his 15 favourite snaps from 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 December 2019

2019 has been a colourful year of photos in the Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard and Ely Standard. Here are some of the best by our Harry Rutter.

Archant

It has been a colourful year with thousands of pictures taken by our reporter Harry Rutter - here are 15 of his favourites.

Harry Rutter’s favourite snaps of 2019

1) HM the Queen visits Papworth (Cambridge)

2) Inbetweeners star Simon Bird films new advert (March)

3) Ely Hero Awards (Ely)

4) Marathon-running dinosaur and clown reporter (March)

5) Dog tips in the summer heat with RSCPA (Wimblington)

6) NE Cambs General Election (Wisbech)

7) Primary school caretaker retires after 36 years (March)

8) Jim Hocking’s 75th anniversary (March)

9) Greener-living campaign for primary school pupils (March)

10) Launch party of new ‘Therapy Farm’ in the Fens (Wisbech)

11) Pancake Day at Shooters American Diner (March)

12) Reporters visit to ALS Pharmaceuticals (Ely)

13) Scotty’s Little Salt Soldier (March)

14) Robot Wars at 20Twenty Productions (March)

15) Debbie and her lost Nintendo Wii (March)

There have been a number of royal, crime and funny stories which have made headlines across the county in 2019 - below is a varied list of Harry's work across our titles.

HM The Queen visits Papworth Hospital in July 2019. Harry was lucky enough to be up close with HM who looked pretty in pink. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTHM The Queen visits Papworth Hospital in July 2019. Harry was lucky enough to be up close with HM who looked pretty in pink. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted by Harry filming a TV advert at March Railway Station in September 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted by Harry filming a TV advert at March Railway Station in September 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The Ely Hero Awards in July 2019. Harry snapped the winners after they left the main stage at the glitzy ceremony held in the city. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe Ely Hero Awards in July 2019. Harry snapped the winners after they left the main stage at the glitzy ceremony held in the city. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Marathon-running dinosaur joined our reporter Ben Jolley – who was dressed as a clown – for a sprint around West End Park, March in April 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTMarathon-running dinosaur joined our reporter Ben Jolley – who was dressed as a clown – for a sprint around West End Park, March in April 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Reporter Dan Mason joined Harry Rutter at RSPCA Block Fen in Wimblington in the hot summer for some dog-caring tips in July 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTReporter Dan Mason joined Harry Rutter at RSPCA Block Fen in Wimblington in the hot summer for some dog-caring tips in July 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The NE Cambs General Election. Harry joined each of the candidates as Steve Barclay’s huge majority win was announced at 4am in December 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe NE Cambs General Election. Harry joined each of the candidates as Steve Barclay’s huge majority win was announced at 4am in December 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry visited Cavalry Primary School – the school he attended when he was younger – as they said goodbye to a long-serving caretaker in February 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTHarry visited Cavalry Primary School – the school he attended when he was younger – as they said goodbye to a long-serving caretaker in February 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The anniversary of Fenland hero Jim Hocking who swerved his plane to save the town of March years ago. The celebration took place in July 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe anniversary of Fenland hero Jim Hocking who swerved his plane to save the town of March years ago. The celebration took place in July 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A greener-living campaign by All Saints Academy in March. Pupils were urged to walk, run, scoot or cycle to school in March 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTA greener-living campaign by All Saints Academy in March. Pupils were urged to walk, run, scoot or cycle to school in March 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The launch event of a new therapy field in Wisbech. Harry joined reporter Clare Butler at the event held in July 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe launch event of a new therapy field in Wisbech. Harry joined reporter Clare Butler at the event held in July 2019. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Pancake Day at Shooters American Diner, March. Reporters visited the restaurant to find out how they are handling the extra business. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTPancake Day at Shooters American Diner, March. Reporters visited the restaurant to find out how they are handling the extra business. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The publicity re-launch of ALS Pharmaceuticals in Ely. Reporter Ben Jolley joined Harry on a site visit as the Ely Standard built new connections. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe publicity re-launch of ALS Pharmaceuticals in Ely. Reporter Ben Jolley joined Harry on a site visit as the Ely Standard built new connections. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Salt spreaders stood proudly outside Neale-Wade Academy. Harry attended the naming event by local charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTSalt spreaders stood proudly outside Neale-Wade Academy. Harry attended the naming event by local charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Robot Wars makes a come back in March. Local arts organisation 20Twenty Productions held the event with schools as they built their own robots. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTRobot Wars makes a come back in March. Local arts organisation 20Twenty Productions held the event with schools as they built their own robots. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Finally, Debbie and her missing Nintendo Wii. She had accidently thrown the games console in the tip. It was reunited with Harry at the scene. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTFinally, Debbie and her missing Nintendo Wii. She had accidently thrown the games console in the tip. It was reunited with Harry at the scene. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

