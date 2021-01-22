Exclusive

Published: 3:58 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM January 22, 2021

Former Top Gear presenter Rory Reid was spotted filming in Chatteris today (January 22) with a £160,000 Lamborghini Urus. - Credit: The Coffee Pot

Former Top Gear presenter Rory Reid was snapped grabbing a coffee while filming in Chatteris with a £150,000 Lamborghini Urus.

The TV star, who now makes videos for car buy and sell website Autotrader, was offered complimentary drinks at The Coffee Pot during his stay this morning (January 22).

“We were sat in the shop and up pulls this Lamborghini,” said coffee shop co-owner Natasha Leeding. “We looked out and they were setting up cameras.”

She added: “We popped outside and then we saw Rory Reid, we offered him a coffee and he accepted, he was a very nice chap.”

The automotive journalist even took time to pose for a photo with the flashy Italian SUV outside the coffee shop, cup in hand.

“Rory said they were filming some of the country roads around the Fens and through the town, but he didn’t say what they were filming.”

You may also want to watch:

Ms Leeding, who co-owns in the shop with her business partner Natasha Bowds, said the 41-year-old was “very secretive” but agreed to share a link with them once the programme came out.

She added: “We gave him and his cameraman a free coffee and had a little chat with him and they were just enjoying the sunshine.

“They were in Chatteris, outside The Coffee Pot, for about 20 minutes to half an hour.”