Advanced search

Super slimmers from Cambridgeshire club open up about their weight loss journey with Slimming World's Nik

PUBLISHED: 10:40 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 29 August 2019

Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn

Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik's Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn

Supplied / Nik Penn

A handful of Cambridgeshire's top slimmers have opened up about their experience with Slimming World and how it has helped them.

Pictured is Jackie Drawbridge. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik PennPictured is Jackie Drawbridge. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn

The women from March-based Nik's Slimming World Group have each been named top slimmers and took home one of the daily certificates.

Sharon Wilding was group winner on Saturday morning (August 25), she says she is well on the way to reaching her personal achievement target.

She said: "I started my journey in June last year, I had just lost my dad in April and the stress of the past years of caring for him had started to take its toll on my health.

"I walked into Nik's Slimming World group in 2018 a nervous wreck, but Nik soon put me at ease, explaining how everything works.

Pictured is Karen Lee. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik PennPictured is Karen Lee. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn

"We all have our own individual journeys whether we have a few pounds to lose or a few stones but we all support each other along the way."

Nik runs four sessions in March, two on Thursday evenings at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and two on Saturday mornings at 8.30am and 10.30am.

Another winner, Karen Lee, says thanks to Nik she can now run consistently for 30 minutes and is now an "avid park run fan".

She said: "In a cliché way, turning 40 made me want to make a lasting change in my life.

Pictured is Sharon Wilding. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik PennPictured is Sharon Wilding. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn

"Joining in January 2019, I have reached the halfway point of my Personal Achievement Target weight in just seven months with five stone gone."

"After countless years of wanting to be a runner, I have made great strides (pun intended) to reaching my goal.

You may also want to watch:

"I have just completed Couch to 5K and I can now run consistently for 30 minutes and am an avid park run fan."

Pictured is Lynn Pearl. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik PennPictured is Lynn Pearl. Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn

Lynn Pearl, another top slimmer from Nik's group, said she managed to lose weight she gained while on holiday,

She said: "I joined Niks Slimming World group in October last year weighing in at 12st 7lb the highest weight I had been since becoming a mum in 1992.

"Nik took his time explaining the plan and my husband Gideon and myself took our packs away to study we were impressed with how easy it was.

"We both maintained our goal weights. Three stone lost for me and four stone for Gideon. A whole person lost between us."

Lynn's weight loss journey proved to be a hit as she was voted Woman of the Year by other group members; she says it was a "great honour".

She added: "Being voted woman of the year by the other members was a great honour as was every other award we received along the way.

"Would I recommend it? Yes! Whole heartedly! With 11 inches off my waistline I can now buy clothes that fit well for a fraction of the price."

Thursday evening group winner, Jackie Drawbridge, said: "I have been a member of Nik's Slimming Word Group since February and absolutely love it.

"Loosing over 10 per cent of my start weight and making steps towards my target.

"The support you get from the group is fantastic, if you've not had such a good week, they are all there to support you, and if you have had a good week they are there to cheer you on.

"Some people who go only have small amounts to loose, others have more, but everyone is going through the same journey together."

Most Read

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Wimblington sex offender handed ten month suspended sentence after routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Wimblington sex offender handed ten month suspended sentence after routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

You can now nominate a sporting hero in Cambridgeshire for a Living Sport Award

Now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open. Pictured is The Living Sport team. Picture: LIVING SPORT

Super slimmers from Cambridgeshire club open up about their weight loss journey with Slimming World’s Nik

Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik’s Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn

Police investigate ex parish council clerk over alleged financial misconduct

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Enid Blyton classic comes to Arts Theatre in Cambridge

Malory Towers at the Arts Theatre in Cambridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists