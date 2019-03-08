Super slimmers from Cambridgeshire club open up about their weight loss journey with Slimming World's Nik

Super slimmers from March have opened up about their weight loss journey with Nik's Slimming World Group. Picture: Supplied / Nik Penn Supplied / Nik Penn

A handful of Cambridgeshire's top slimmers have opened up about their experience with Slimming World and how it has helped them.

Pictured is Jackie Drawbridge.

The women from March-based Nik's Slimming World Group have each been named top slimmers and took home one of the daily certificates.

Sharon Wilding was group winner on Saturday morning (August 25), she says she is well on the way to reaching her personal achievement target.

She said: "I started my journey in June last year, I had just lost my dad in April and the stress of the past years of caring for him had started to take its toll on my health.

"I walked into Nik's Slimming World group in 2018 a nervous wreck, but Nik soon put me at ease, explaining how everything works.

Pictured is Karen Lee.

"We all have our own individual journeys whether we have a few pounds to lose or a few stones but we all support each other along the way."

Nik runs four sessions in March, two on Thursday evenings at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and two on Saturday mornings at 8.30am and 10.30am.

Another winner, Karen Lee, says thanks to Nik she can now run consistently for 30 minutes and is now an "avid park run fan".

She said: "In a cliché way, turning 40 made me want to make a lasting change in my life.

Pictured is Sharon Wilding.

"Joining in January 2019, I have reached the halfway point of my Personal Achievement Target weight in just seven months with five stone gone."

"After countless years of wanting to be a runner, I have made great strides (pun intended) to reaching my goal.

"I have just completed Couch to 5K and I can now run consistently for 30 minutes and am an avid park run fan."

Pictured is Lynn Pearl.

Lynn Pearl, another top slimmer from Nik's group, said she managed to lose weight she gained while on holiday,

She said: "I joined Niks Slimming World group in October last year weighing in at 12st 7lb the highest weight I had been since becoming a mum in 1992.

"Nik took his time explaining the plan and my husband Gideon and myself took our packs away to study we were impressed with how easy it was.

"We both maintained our goal weights. Three stone lost for me and four stone for Gideon. A whole person lost between us."

Lynn's weight loss journey proved to be a hit as she was voted Woman of the Year by other group members; she says it was a "great honour".

She added: "Being voted woman of the year by the other members was a great honour as was every other award we received along the way.

"Would I recommend it? Yes! Whole heartedly! With 11 inches off my waistline I can now buy clothes that fit well for a fraction of the price."

Thursday evening group winner, Jackie Drawbridge, said: "I have been a member of Nik's Slimming Word Group since February and absolutely love it.

"Loosing over 10 per cent of my start weight and making steps towards my target.

"The support you get from the group is fantastic, if you've not had such a good week, they are all there to support you, and if you have had a good week they are there to cheer you on.

"Some people who go only have small amounts to loose, others have more, but everyone is going through the same journey together."