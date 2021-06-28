Published: 12:57 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 1:48 PM June 28, 2021

Paul Davies, owner of Top To Toe, has announced he has been advised to close the Wisbech hair and beauty salon early by liquidators. - Credit: Archant

An award-winning hair and beauty salon in Wisbech has announced it has now closed and is working with liquidators.

Top To Toe, in Hill Street, announced last week it would stop trading at the end of June due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business.

But a post on the company’s Facebook page today (June 28) says it has “been advised to close earlier than planned” by liquidators.

The post, assumed to be from owner Paul Davies, says: “Following a further conversation with the liquidators I have been advised to close earlier than planned.

“Apologies to everyone who has appointments over the next few days or had intended to call in to say your last goodbyes.

You may also want to watch:

“Unfortunately, the situation is now out of my control and my primary responsibility is to assist the liquidators in their quest to pay creditors.”

It continued: “So many of you will have been to parties at Top To Toe and that is how we would have liked our last days to have been…. a party!

“But for now, I will be remembering those nights rather than the grim reality that I find myself in now.”

Top To Toe has been a prominent feature of Hill Street for around 25 years and offered high end hair and beauty services.

But forced closures and ongoing restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic put a strain on the business.

"Following the most turbulent 18 months of forced closure and restrictions I have had to take the devastating decision to close the doors of Top To Toe,” said a post on the company's Facebook page last week.

Since news of the imminent closure became public, there has been an outpouring of support from its community of customers and staff.

One said: “I cannot begin to imagine how stressful this process must be for all involved after all your hard work.

“But please know that everyone is genuine in expressing their feelings towards you and your team.

“Now is the time for self care!”

Another said: “Thank you Paul for all you have done to try and keep [Top To Toe] going it must be an horrendous time for you and the team.

“I’ve been going for many years and have enjoyed the services offered with the pleasant staff there."

In 2014, Top To Toe won the ‘Small Employer of the Year’ category in the regional finals of the National Apprenticeship Awards.

Top To Toe has been approached for comment.