Published: 3:51 PM June 30, 2021

Split vote of 7-7 for chair of the overview and scrutiny committee of the combined authority was decided on the toss of a coin. Cllr Lorna Dupre won and Cllr Alan Sha - Credit: Archant

A councillor retained the chair of a key local government committee – by a toss of the coin.

Cllr Lorna Dupre was seeking re-election as chair of the overview and scrutiny committee of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA).

The Lib Dem councillor found herself with a challenger when the Conservatives proposed Cllr Alan Sharp.

With each candidate picking up seven votes, the committee clerk remarked “that is a tie, so will have do a coin toss”.

Cllr Dupre went for heads, won the toss, and duly becomes chair.

You may also want to watch:

“I am honoured to be elected chair for further year – very much done on my choice of heads or tails,” she said.

“I hope to retain a collaborative spirit for this committee as it has done before.”

Cllr Sharp was nominated and voted through as vice chair without challenge.

The committee went on to agree that more scrutiny of the role of the metro mayor was needed.

Concerns had been voiced under Mayor James Palmer that the committee had been unable to carry out their function correctly because of late access to documentation and a poor understanding of their powers.

Following the election of the Dr Nik Johnson, the committee has taken the opportunity to put forward changes to avoid this.

Cllr Dupre said: “In the past this committee has suffered because documents of several hundred pages in length have only come before us three or four days before a board meeting.

“There is no way that members of this committee can read hundreds of pages in order to scrutinise important decisions needed to be made three days later.

“This has meant that our scrutinization of the previous mayor fell well short of what we would want, and the public expects of us.

“The frustration was compounded by the fact that the Mayor Palmer – while invited to every one of our meetings – often chose not to attend, and so sometimes we did not see him for four or even five months.”

Cllr Andy Coles said: “We need to get to know this new metro mayor, and the best way to do that is to get him in front of us as soon as possible.”