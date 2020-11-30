Advanced search

Colin, 84, reveals the final total from his vintage cycle fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 11:52 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 30 November 2020

Colin Bedford, 84, from March took part in a sponsored cycle ride on a variety of vintage bikes and wearing costume's matching the theme of the bike's era. He was raising money for Diabetes UK and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, which is visits monthly for medical treatment. Pictures: Colin Bedford

Vintage cycle enthusiast Colin Bedford now knows the total raised from his charity ride - and says he is “amazed” by the amount.

The 84-year-old has revealed the final figure was £3,000 which has been split between Diabetes UK and the eye clinic at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

He said: “I’m amazed by the total, I never thought that much would be raised!

“Thank you to everyone who donated. The pandemic means we can’t do an official cheque presentation but the money has been handed over.”

Over five days in September, Colin cycled five miles on a different vintage bicycle from including a 1865 ‘boneshaker’ to a 1943 Second World War parachutists’ bicycle.

The overall distance he covered was the equivalent of a journey to the hospital from March.

And Colin is already thinking of his next charity fundraiser.

He said: “Tell everyone to ‘watch this space’ - because I’ll definitely be doing another fundraising activity in the new year.”

