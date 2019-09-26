Advanced search

Gallery

Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets tour control room and observe 999 calls in visit to Cambridgeshire Police HQ

26 September, 2019 - 13:07
Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police's HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

Volunteer police cadets from the Fens spent a day in the life of officers at Cambridgeshire Police's HQ this week.

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets took a tour of the control room and observed real 999 calls on their visit in Huntingdon on Tuesday, September 24.

They met the control room inspector, the force's depatch team and even paid a visit to the Road Policing Unit where they learned about the cars and equipment.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police, who met students on the day, said: "Our new group of Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets have visited HQ in Huntingdon.

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

"They had a tour of the control room and observed the call handlers taking 101 and 999 calls.

"They then went to meet Oscar 1 the control room Inspector, and the despatch team.

"A wonderful and extremely educational first trip for the group; Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets is the first group of its kind in the country.

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

"Cambridgeshire Constabulary initiated the group back in 2015, and have supported the training ever since."

The group meet weekly during term time at the school, and follow a programme which covers topics such as crime prevention, local policing and how to be a good citizen.

They also play an active role within the school and local community, acting as role models to peers.

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Previous groups of cadets have volunteered at a local nursing home in their community, where they have sat and chatted with the residents, helped with gardening and even did a car wash to raise funds for the nursing home to take the residents on a day trip.

The spokesman added: "As part of the training, the cadets go off site and visit places such as HQ, Alconbury and the Museum of Armed Policing.

"They also have visitors attend the school to teach them about various roles within policing such as first aid training, Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) and firearms.

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

"The cadets at Meadowgate Academy have different challenges to other mainstream schools, however they meet their individual challenges with confidence and positivity, and work together as a group supporting each other.

"They are a part of the policing family and wear their uniforms with pride."

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsVolunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mum pays heartfelt tribute to young ‘beloved son’ Thomas Chesser who died after crashing his motorbike in Benwick

Thomas Chesser (pictured) died in August this year after his Suzuki motorbike crashed into a tree in Benwick. Picture: Supplied/Family

Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets tour control room and observe 999 calls in visit to Cambridgeshire Police HQ

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

3,000 jobs in Peterborough affected by collapse of Thomas Cook

Office workers outside the Peterborough headquarters of the 178-year-old tour operator Thomas Cook, which ceased trading after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

31 knives handed in during week-long knife amnesty across Cambridgeshire

Within just one week 31 knives were handed in across Cambridgeshire as part of a national knife amnesty - however two test purchases saw knives sold to volunteers under the age of 18. Picture: POLICE.

Registered sex offender, 23, who breached his court prevention order by babysitting nine-year-old boy is jailed

Registered sex offender Aaron Batchelor (pictured) has been jailed after breaching his court order by babysitting a nine-year-old boy. Picture: Cambs Cops/Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists