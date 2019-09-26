Gallery

Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets tour control room and observe 999 calls in visit to Cambridgeshire Police HQ

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police's HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

Volunteer police cadets from the Fens spent a day in the life of officers at Cambridgeshire Police's HQ this week.

Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets took a tour of the control room and observed real 999 calls on their visit in Huntingdon on Tuesday, September 24.

They met the control room inspector, the force's depatch team and even paid a visit to the Road Policing Unit where they learned about the cars and equipment.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police, who met students on the day, said: "Our new group of Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets have visited HQ in Huntingdon.

"They had a tour of the control room and observed the call handlers taking 101 and 999 calls.

"They then went to meet Oscar 1 the control room Inspector, and the despatch team.

"A wonderful and extremely educational first trip for the group; Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets is the first group of its kind in the country.

"Cambridgeshire Constabulary initiated the group back in 2015, and have supported the training ever since."

The group meet weekly during term time at the school, and follow a programme which covers topics such as crime prevention, local policing and how to be a good citizen.

They also play an active role within the school and local community, acting as role models to peers.

Previous groups of cadets have volunteered at a local nursing home in their community, where they have sat and chatted with the residents, helped with gardening and even did a car wash to raise funds for the nursing home to take the residents on a day trip.

The spokesman added: "As part of the training, the cadets go off site and visit places such as HQ, Alconbury and the Museum of Armed Policing.

"They also have visitors attend the school to teach them about various roles within policing such as first aid training, Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) and firearms.

"The cadets at Meadowgate Academy have different challenges to other mainstream schools, however they meet their individual challenges with confidence and positivity, and work together as a group supporting each other.

"They are a part of the policing family and wear their uniforms with pride."

