Vulnerable residents aimed to benefit this winter thanks to community fridge

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 November 2020

FACT will have a community fridge located at their community hub on Martin Avenue in March to help residents in need access free food. Earlier in the pandemic, FACT also ran a home delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable. Picture: PECT

Residents in Fenland who are most in need will be able to benefit this winter thanks to a community fridge project.

March will hold its first community fridge, which will enable the local community to access free food sourced from farms, cafes, stores and supermarkets that would otherwise have gone to waste.

The project was launched by the Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT), made possible through section 106 monies for environmental projects approved by Fenland District Council.

Previously, PECT has already established two community fridges in Peterborough, which have successfully helped reduce food waste while at the same time, providing free food to those in need.

Karen Igho, health and wellbeing lead at PECT, said: “In areas where there is demand for emergency food aid, these fridges can provide the added benefit of giving vulnerable residents access to fresh food without any stigma.

“Any member of the public can access the community fridges, with no referrals needed. We want to help ease pressure on residents who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.”

MORE: FACT will continue to operate for time being, despite coronavirus outbreak

The project will require around 10 volunteers to monitor and maintain the fridges and collect the food from outlets. Volunteer training to manage the fridges will be provided by PECT

The voluntary roles are open to anyone who would like to help out their local community. Activities include:

· Fridge monitor: recording food coming into the fridge; checking and keeping the fridge clean and maintaining temperature check records

· Food collector: collecting donated food from food outlets and delivering to the fridge; a full driving licence and access to own transport is required.

· Food distributor: allocating the food in busy times, to ensure it is shared out in a fair and equal way.

The community fridge will be located at Fenland Association for Community Transport’s (FACT) community hub on Martin Avenue, March, PE15 0AY.

During the first national coronavirus lockdowN, FACT provided a home delivery service for the elderly and vulnerable, delivering food and other essentials to households from March, Wisbech, Ely and Wisbech to Whittlesey, Peterborough and St Ives.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Karen Igho on 01733 568408, extension number 310, email karen.igho@pect.org.uk or for more information on PECT, go to https://www.pect.org.uk/.

