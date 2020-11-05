Gallery

Town determined to remember the fallen amid lockdown with memorials and radio service

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

One Fenland town has been determined to play its part as it remembers the fallen amid lockdown.

Mayor of Whittlesey, Councillor David Mason, laid wreaths at the memorials in the town, Coates and Eastrea on behalf of the town council and His Honour Neil McKittrick DL.

Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, also laid wreaths on behalf of both the council and MP Steve Barclay, while Pauline Richards from St John Ambulance was in attendance.

Coates Primary School have stuck with tradition by decorating one of their school gates with a heart of poppies, on top of the 10,000 handmade poppies being placed around Whittlesey in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fenland Youth Radio are dedicating a full day of programmes to commemorate the event.

Smooth Sunday kicks off at 10am, before Pauline Edge, chairman of the Whittlesey Royal British Legion branch, is on air from 12pm.

Sarah Carr will play records and dedications to care home residents on Whittlesey Remembers at 1pm, before a pre-recorded Remembrance service at 2.30pm.

The full Sunday schedule can be listened at https://www.fenlandyouthradio.com/, on the mobile app or on Alexa by saying ‘Alexa, start Fenland Youth Radio’.

