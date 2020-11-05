Advanced search

Gallery

Town determined to remember the fallen amid lockdown with memorials and radio service

PUBLISHED: 15:41 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 05 November 2020

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

One Fenland town has been determined to play its part as it remembers the fallen amid lockdown.

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mayor of Whittlesey, Councillor David Mason, laid wreaths at the memorials in the town, Coates and Eastrea on behalf of the town council and His Honour Neil McKittrick DL.

Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, also laid wreaths on behalf of both the council and MP Steve Barclay, while Pauline Richards from St John Ambulance was in attendance.

Coates Primary School have stuck with tradition by decorating one of their school gates with a heart of poppies, on top of the 10,000 handmade poppies being placed around Whittlesey in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fenland Youth Radio are dedicating a full day of programmes to commemorate the event.

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Smooth Sunday kicks off at 10am, before Pauline Edge, chairman of the Whittlesey Royal British Legion branch, is on air from 12pm.

Sarah Carr will play records and dedications to care home residents on Whittlesey Remembers at 1pm, before a pre-recorded Remembrance service at 2.30pm.

The full Sunday schedule can be listened at https://www.fenlandyouthradio.com/, on the mobile app or on Alexa by saying ‘Alexa, start Fenland Youth Radio’.

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHYWhittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Delays after tractor trailer overturns and sheds its load on A141 roundabout

The vehicle which caused delays on the A141 between March and Wimblington was a tractor trailer. Picture: Dan Martin / Gordon Alderson

Cafe opens day before second lockdown

No 29 cafe has opened in Manea - just one day before a second national Covid-19 lockdown. Caroline Barnes, manager (left) is pictured with the family team. Picture: JANE BARNES

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Multiple vehicles go up in flames as garage blaze spreads to stack of tyres

Multiple vehicles, a stack of tyres and a building caught fire at Breakers salvage garage in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Tara Rose

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Delays after tractor trailer overturns and sheds its load on A141 roundabout

The vehicle which caused delays on the A141 between March and Wimblington was a tractor trailer. Picture: Dan Martin / Gordon Alderson

Cafe opens day before second lockdown

No 29 cafe has opened in Manea - just one day before a second national Covid-19 lockdown. Caroline Barnes, manager (left) is pictured with the family team. Picture: JANE BARNES

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Multiple vehicles go up in flames as garage blaze spreads to stack of tyres

Multiple vehicles, a stack of tyres and a building caught fire at Breakers salvage garage in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Tara Rose

Latest from the Cambs Times

Town determined to remember the fallen amid lockdown with memorials and radio service

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

IWM Duxford temporarily closes due to COVID lockdown

A Hawker Hurricane on display in The Battle of Britain Exhibition in Hangar 4 at IWM Duxford . Picture: IWM

Builders on the hunt after teleporter stolen in early morning getaway

A building firm is on the hunt to find its teleporter after it was stolen from a site they were working at on Mill Road, Walpole Highway. CCTV footage also shows a silver Mini Cooper leaving the scene. Pictures: KL RINGER BUILDING & GROUNDWORKS LTD

Leisure centres across Fenland forced shut by Government in four-week Lockdown 2

Freedom Leisure centres in March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey have been forced shut during the second lockdown period. Picture: Archant Archive/Freedom Leisure

Home brushes aside students ‘dead end’ view of care as a career

Askham Village Community in Doddington helped transform students’ views on working in care after a five-week placement. From left: Clara Etoruom-Echebima, student; Priscilla Masvipurwa, head of rehab and nursing services at Askham and Christopher Obhiero-Thomas, student. Picture: SUPPLIED