Poppy pebbles one way that town pays its respects on Remembrance Day

Pebbles decorated with poppies and wreaths were laid at the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul in Chatteris as the town paid its respects on Remembrance Day. Picture: TINA PRIOR Tina Prior

A Fenland town paid its own respects to remember those who lost their lives in combat on Remembrance Day.

Pebbles decorated with poppies were placed at the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul and wreaths were laid at the town’s war memorial during the short ceremony on Wednesday, November 11.

The Rev Canon Wendy Thomson, vicar of the parish church, was in attendance as well as members of the Royal British Legion’s Chatteris branch.

Tina Prior, from the Chatteris branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Branch chairman, Norman Larke BEM concluded the short ceremony by thanking everyone involved in making sure that Remembrance still went ahead in Chatteris this year.

“This includes the Poppy Appeal organisers and their volunteers, those responsible for maintaining the memorial and flags, the town council, legion members who helped, the youth section, the church and all those who have participated.

“We will remember them.”

