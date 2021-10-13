Gallery
Plenty to feast upon at the Whittlesey allotment awards
- Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio
Whittlesey came together to mark this year’s allotment awards while helping raise funds for charity.
Town mayor Cllr David Mason alongside mayoress Ann Mason and judge Gill Lawrence were on hand at the awards ceremony on Saturday, October 9.
Michael and Carol Stapley claimed top prize, Paul Anthony was runner-up while Ewelina Michalak, Tom Cocksedge and Kay Evans won the highly commended awards.
A cheque for £250 was also handed to Cllr Mason by event organiser Robert Windle for the mayor’s charities.
Speaking about the event, Robert said: “New members have joined the Whittlesey Sports Association and donations were made to various good causes.
“We were also very grateful to the generous donation from the Falcon Hotel who sold food on the day and donated a percentage of the profits.”
Each allotment is judged on how well-maintained it is, as well as the variety of products being grown and cleanliness.
