Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Plenty to feast upon at the Whittlesey allotment awards

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:17 PM October 13, 2021    Updated: 12:25 PM October 13, 2021
Whittlesey allotment awards 2021

Winners from this year's Whittlesey allotment awards with town mayor Cllr David Mason. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey came together to mark this year’s allotment awards while helping raise funds for charity. 

Town mayor Cllr David Mason alongside mayoress Ann Mason and judge Gill Lawrence were on hand at the awards ceremony on Saturday, October 9. 

Michael and Carol Stapley claimed top prize, Paul Anthony was runner-up while Ewelina Michalak, Tom Cocksedge and Kay Evans won the highly commended awards. 

A cheque for £250 was also handed to Cllr Mason by event organiser Robert Windle for the mayor’s charities. 

Whittlesey allotment awards 2021

Michael Stapley won first prize at the Whittlesey allotment awards 2021. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey allotment awards 2021

Paul Anthony (right) was named runner-up at the Whittlesey allotment awards 2021. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Speaking about the event, Robert said: “New members have joined the Whittlesey Sports Association and donations were made to various good causes.  

“We were also very grateful to the generous donation from the Falcon Hotel who sold food on the day and donated a percentage of the profits.” 

Whittlesey allotment awards 2021

From left: Whittlesey mayor Cllr David Mason, judge Gill Lawrence and mayoress Ann Mason. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey allotment awards 2021

Ewelina Michalak won a highly commended award for her allotment. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Whittlesey allotment awards 2021

Event organiser Rob Windle (left) with Cllr David Mason and Rui Chamberlain. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Each allotment is judged on how well-maintained it is, as well as the variety of products being grown and cleanliness. 

Whittlesey News

