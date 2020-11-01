Town creates poignant poppy cascade for Remembrance Day

The poppy cascade outside the parish church in Chatteris. Picture; TINA PRIOR Archant

A poignant tribute as Remembrance Day approaches was created in Chatteris today as volunteers unveiled their annual poppy cascade.

“With everything that is currently going on and the RBL motto for 2020 being #Everypoppycounts, we decided to put the poppy cascade up again this year,” said one of those taking part.

It is part of the scaled down remembrance events this year although Chatteris Branch Royal British Legion has been active in selling poppies throughout the town.

Poppy stalls have again been set up outside various local businesses and Aldi has also provided an opportunity for sellers leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 8.

James Carney, too, has been busy, finding sponsors for larger poppies on display throughout Chatteris.

“Your poppy does not have to necessarily commemorate a WWI or WWII serviceman, it can be for anyone who has served or fallen for the country at any time,” he said.

All monies raised will be handed over to the Chatteris Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal #chatterisRBL #poppyappeal

