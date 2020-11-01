Advanced search

Town creates poignant poppy cascade for Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 11:58 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 01 November 2020

The poppy cascade outside the parish church in Chatteris. Picture; TINA PRIOR

The poppy cascade outside the parish church in Chatteris. Picture; TINA PRIOR

Archant

A poignant tribute as Remembrance Day approaches was created in Chatteris today as volunteers unveiled their annual poppy cascade.

The poppy cascade outside the parish church in Chatteris. Picture; TINA PRIORThe poppy cascade outside the parish church in Chatteris. Picture; TINA PRIOR

“With everything that is currently going on and the RBL motto for 2020 being #Everypoppycounts, we decided to put the poppy cascade up again this year,” said one of those taking part.

It is part of the scaled down remembrance events this year although Chatteris Branch Royal British Legion has been active in selling poppies throughout the town.

Poppy stalls have again been set up outside various local businesses and Aldi has also provided an opportunity for sellers leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 8.

James Carney, too, has been busy, finding sponsors for larger poppies on display throughout Chatteris.

Sponsored larger poppies throughout Chatteris. Picture; JAMES CARNEYSponsored larger poppies throughout Chatteris. Picture; JAMES CARNEY

“Your poppy does not have to necessarily commemorate a WWI or WWII serviceman, it can be for anyone who has served or fallen for the country at any time,” he said.

All monies raised will be handed over to the Chatteris Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal #chatterisRBL #poppyappeal

Contact me via email jamescarney.chatteris@btinternet.com

Sponsored larger poppies throughout Chatteris. Picture; JAMES CARNEYSponsored larger poppies throughout Chatteris. Picture; JAMES CARNEY

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Kings of the high street - and they hope a cut above the rest

Salih Solak (left), manager of Kings Barbers and Ugur Bozkurt are bidding for success since opening the business in July. Picture: Ian Carter

Shop Local: Supporting one another helps bakery grow a fine reputation

Tina Prior (pictured), owner of The Old Bakery on Market Hill, Chatteris, has reached out to other local businesses and the wider community in a bid to support one another. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shop Local: ‘I’m lucky I have a job I really love’ - Family persuasion does the trick for florist

Andrea Moat (pictured), owner of Elizabeth�s Florist in Chatteris, said she was unsure on whether to take over the business 15 years ago, which has started to show off seasonal decorations. Picture: IAN CARTER

Fish and reptile shop busier than ever despite Covid-19 pandemic

For Amwell Aquatics in Soham, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the fish and reptile shop?s busiest months to date - so much so that none of their six full-time members of staff were furloughed. Reporter Ben Jolley is pictured with one of the tortoises at Amwell Aquatics. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shop Local: Family tea rooms ‘blown away’ by their impact

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER