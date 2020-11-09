Town stays determined to remember the fallen during Remembrance weekend

Whittlesey has been determined to play its part in remembering the fallen during lockdown. Mayor Cllr David Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, were just some to lay wreaths in the town, as well as Cllr Bob Wicks and Cllr Julie Windle. Cllr Mason also laid wreaths in Coates and Eastrea, while Coates Primary School decorated one of their gates ahead of Remembrance Day. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

For one Fenland town, they were determined to pay its respects during Remembrance weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From 10,000 handmade poppies to a Remembrance service broadcast on local radio, Whittlesey played its part to remember the fallen.

Residents have admired the hard work of those who have knitted since March as panels of woollen poppies were placed in time for the service, which could not welcome the usual scores of people due to lockdown.

On Saturday, Councillor Julie Windle, former mayor of Whittlesey, laid a wreath on behalf of the Conservative Party at Whittlesey Town Council, while fellow town councillor, Cllr Bob Wicks, visited Turves War Memorial.

Families also paid a visit to the town’s war memorial during their daily exercise on Remembrance Sunday and to witness the poppy display.

On the same day, Fenland Youth Radio dedicated songs and tunes to residents of Whittlesey care home residents, where a Remembrance service recorded earlier in the week also well-received.

Speaking on the broadcast, Cllr David Mason, mayor of Whittlesey, said: “I would like to thank you all for your contributions.

“Not only during the broadcast but throughout the week, which has shown the town to be at its best and makes me truly proud to be fortunate enough to be mayor of Whittlesey at the present time.”

Lt Col (Retd) D S Denson TD, County Colonel of the Royal Anglian Regimental Association Cambridgeshire, also passed on the thanks of the regiment and their local associations to those that helped put the show together.

A spokesman for Fenland Youth Radio said: “The Whittlesey community have shown what a great community it is by pulling together to ensure that Remembrance Sunday was marked in a respectful and dignified manner, especially in this period of restrictions.

“We were delighted that Fenland Youth Radio could step up to the plate to ensure those who it means so much, were able to still pay their respects and be part of the online service.”

Earlier in the week, Cllr Mason and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council, laid wreaths on behalf of their councils as well as for His Honour Neil McKittrick DL, The Queen’s Representative, and MP Steve Barclay.

Due to the success of the radio station’s two-hour Remembrance Sunday programme, it will be repeated at 11am this Wednesday. To listen, go to https://www.fenlandyouthradio.com/.

