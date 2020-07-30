Advanced search

Whittlesey bids to keep community spirit alive during lockdown with first ever yard sale

PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 30 July 2020

Residents in and around Whittlesey will be taking part in the town’s first ever yard sale to help raise money for charity. Picture: FDC

Residents in and around Whittlesey will be taking part in the town’s first ever yard sale to help raise money for charity. Picture: FDC

Archant

Residents in a Fenland town are preparing to play their part in what will be the biggest ever yard sale in aid of charity.

The list of addresses taking part in the first Whittlesey grand charity sale on Sunday, August 2. Picture: SUPPLIEDThe list of addresses taking part in the first Whittlesey grand charity sale on Sunday, August 2. Picture: SUPPLIED

Whittlesey’s first grand charity sale, organised by resident Sandra Donnachie, is preparing to stage around 60 stalls across the town and surrounding villages on Sunday, August 2, selling items ranging from gardening tools to shoes and toiletries.

At least £600 has been raised for chosen charity Defibrillators For All, with funds going towards maintaining 49 defibrillators in and around Whittlesey.

Safety measures will also be in place, specifically at smaller yard sales, such as a one-way system.

MORE: Food aid volunteers overwhelmed after receiving former Whittlesey mayor reward

Deborah Slator, member of the Helping Whittlesey group which has been helping the most vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown, said: “Sandra hoped to have 20 stalls, so she has exceeded what she hoped for.

“People have donated so many things, so we hope we get a large footfall. People are not happy yet to go to car boot sales, so this can bring people into the town, but in a controlled way and has given people something to look forward to.

“This keeps people’s spirits up and lets them know there is a community out there.”

It is £10 to pitch a stall, with all donations going to Defibrillators For All. For more information, email Deborah at deboray@focusonfirstaid.co.uk.

LIST OF WHITTLESEY ADDRESSES TAKING PART IN YARD SALE

1 Glenfields; 10 Stonald Road; 15 Stonald Road; 3 Stonald Avenue; 4 Gracious Street; 37 Gracious Street; 7 Oldfield Gardens; 2 Snoots Road; 24 Snoots Road; 36 Snoots Road; 37 Snoots Road; 4 Saxon Road; 6 Abbey Way; 21 Park Lane; 25 Low Cross; 7 Plough Road; 53 West End; 86 West End; 28 Peterborough Road; 13A West Delph, 7 Yarwells Headland; 29 Yarwells Headland; 2 Yarwells Walk; 54 High Causeway; 3 Blunts Lane; 10 Cemetery Road; 32 Cemetery Road; 7 Normans Close; 62 Teal Road; 4 Gull Way; 48 London Street; 93 Station Road; 16 Inhams Road; 32 MIll Road; 4 Kendall Croft; 7 Kendall Croft; 8 Kendall Croft; 14 Bramble Close; 80 Coronation Avenue; 112 Eastrea Road; 6 Guildenburgh Crescent; 149 Eastrea Road; 151 Eastrea Road; 287 Eastrea Road; 289 Eastrea Road; 311 Eastrea Road; 14 Bellmans Road; 15 Bellmans Road; 37 Bellmans Road; 40 Bellmans Road; 61 Bellmans Road; 62 Bellmans Road; 17 Charles Road and 26 Charles Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Concerns over future funding of affordable housing programme after government questions Combined Authority’s progress

Mayor James Palmer said there is an urgent need for the affordable homes scheme to work across Cambridgeshire. Here he is at the Rayners Green development site in Fordham where the first £100k homes started construction in March. Picture: ARCHANT

Whittlesey bids to keep community spirit alive during lockdown with first ever yard sale

Residents in and around Whittlesey will be taking part in the town’s first ever yard sale to help raise money for charity. Picture: FDC

Top security prison HMP Whitemoor hopes to welcome back visitors for first time since lockdown

HMP Whitemoor officials hope to allow visitors back for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Council offers free ‘pavement licence’ for more al fresco dining

The Exchange, March, one of those tea rooms and restaurants to be allowed outdoor seating. They are open 7 days a week 11-3 for collection, dine-in and delivery of their lunchtime menu and 5.30pm-10pm for a tapas menu. Their outside seating is ready and indoors is spaced out for social distancing too. Picture; THE EXCHANGE

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford