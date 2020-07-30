Whittlesey bids to keep community spirit alive during lockdown with first ever yard sale

Residents in and around Whittlesey will be taking part in the town’s first ever yard sale to help raise money for charity. Picture: FDC Archant

Residents in a Fenland town are preparing to play their part in what will be the biggest ever yard sale in aid of charity.

The list of addresses taking part in the first Whittlesey grand charity sale on Sunday, August 2. Picture: SUPPLIED The list of addresses taking part in the first Whittlesey grand charity sale on Sunday, August 2. Picture: SUPPLIED

Whittlesey’s first grand charity sale, organised by resident Sandra Donnachie, is preparing to stage around 60 stalls across the town and surrounding villages on Sunday, August 2, selling items ranging from gardening tools to shoes and toiletries.

At least £600 has been raised for chosen charity Defibrillators For All, with funds going towards maintaining 49 defibrillators in and around Whittlesey.

Safety measures will also be in place, specifically at smaller yard sales, such as a one-way system.

Deborah Slator, member of the Helping Whittlesey group which has been helping the most vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown, said: “Sandra hoped to have 20 stalls, so she has exceeded what she hoped for.

“People have donated so many things, so we hope we get a large footfall. People are not happy yet to go to car boot sales, so this can bring people into the town, but in a controlled way and has given people something to look forward to.

“This keeps people’s spirits up and lets them know there is a community out there.”

It is £10 to pitch a stall, with all donations going to Defibrillators For All. For more information, email Deborah at deboray@focusonfirstaid.co.uk.

LIST OF WHITTLESEY ADDRESSES TAKING PART IN YARD SALE

1 Glenfields; 10 Stonald Road; 15 Stonald Road; 3 Stonald Avenue; 4 Gracious Street; 37 Gracious Street; 7 Oldfield Gardens; 2 Snoots Road; 24 Snoots Road; 36 Snoots Road; 37 Snoots Road; 4 Saxon Road; 6 Abbey Way; 21 Park Lane; 25 Low Cross; 7 Plough Road; 53 West End; 86 West End; 28 Peterborough Road; 13A West Delph, 7 Yarwells Headland; 29 Yarwells Headland; 2 Yarwells Walk; 54 High Causeway; 3 Blunts Lane; 10 Cemetery Road; 32 Cemetery Road; 7 Normans Close; 62 Teal Road; 4 Gull Way; 48 London Street; 93 Station Road; 16 Inhams Road; 32 MIll Road; 4 Kendall Croft; 7 Kendall Croft; 8 Kendall Croft; 14 Bramble Close; 80 Coronation Avenue; 112 Eastrea Road; 6 Guildenburgh Crescent; 149 Eastrea Road; 151 Eastrea Road; 287 Eastrea Road; 289 Eastrea Road; 311 Eastrea Road; 14 Bellmans Road; 15 Bellmans Road; 37 Bellmans Road; 40 Bellmans Road; 61 Bellmans Road; 62 Bellmans Road; 17 Charles Road and 26 Charles Road.