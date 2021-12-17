Duchess of Sutherland returns to the Fens to trainspotters' delight
- Credit: Friends of March Railway Station
Trainspotters were once again treated to a flying visit from the Duchess of Sutherland.
The vintage steam locomotive was passing through March railway station on Thursday night on its journey from York to Cambridge.
The Duchess was back in action as part of a Christmas White Rose charter service, which according to the Friends of March Railway Station group (FMRS), attracted “approximately 40 people” to March.
On the same day, the service was spearheaded by the Black 5 44871 steam locomotive travelling from Cambridge to York that morning.
FMRS said the Duchess may have last passed through March rail station “two years ago” before it whistled through the Fens earlier this month.
The locomotive steamed through the likes of Ely and March on its way to the Worcester Christmas Fayre.
The 46233 Duchess of Sutherland, with its engine built in 1938, are perhaps known as some of the most powerful classes of locomotives to run on a British railway.
