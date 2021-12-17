Trainspotters captured the moment the Duchess of Sutherland passed through March railway station. - Credit: Friends of March Railway Station

Trainspotters were once again treated to a flying visit from the Duchess of Sutherland.

The vintage steam locomotive was passing through March railway station on Thursday night on its journey from York to Cambridge.

The Duchess was back in action as part of a Christmas White Rose charter service, which according to the Friends of March Railway Station group (FMRS), attracted “approximately 40 people” to March.

On the same day, the service was spearheaded by the Black 5 44871 steam locomotive travelling from Cambridge to York that morning.

FMRS said the Duchess may have last passed through March rail station “two years ago” before it whistled through the Fens earlier this month.

The locomotive steamed through the likes of Ely and March on its way to the Worcester Christmas Fayre.

The Duchess of Sutherland steam locomotive passed Ely Cathedral on its way to Worcester earlier in December 2021. - Credit: Terry Harris

The 46233 Duchess of Sutherland, with its engine built in 1938, are perhaps known as some of the most powerful classes of locomotives to run on a British railway.