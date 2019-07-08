Tractor goes up in flames as driver makes lucky escape on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough in accidental blaze

The scene on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough where a yellow tractor went up in flames on Thursday (July 4). Picture: Twitter / @CambsFRS Twitter / @CambsFRS

A Fenland driver made a lucky escape after the small bright yellow tractor he was operating caught fire on a main stretch of Cambridgeshire road.

The farming vehicle - equipped with agricultural gear on the front and back - went up in flames on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough on Thursday, July 4.

The accidental fire started at around 11.15am and two crews - one from Dogsthorpe and one from Stanground - were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service confirmed that the cause of the blaze "was accidental" after it took them around 40 minutes to douse the flames.

A spokesman said: "One crew from Stanground and one crew from Dogsthorpe were called to the fire on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough.

"We arrived to find a tractor well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus we extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to our stations by midday. The cause of the fire was accidental."