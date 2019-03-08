Tractor sheds hay bales in Chatteris closing the A141 at Applegreen roundabout

The A141 at the Chatteris is closed due to a tractor that has shed its hay bales. Picture: BRAIN HEMMENT. Archant

A tractor towing hay bales shed part of its load in Chatteris closing the A141 near the Applegreen Roundabout.

The incident happened around 7.20am this morning (March 25) just before Fenland Way meets the Isle of Ely Way at the roundabout.

Three bales of hay spilt across the road causing a traffic backlog.

Police attended the scene at 8am and closed the road while they waited for a loader to arrive.

“The road may be closed for some time,” a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said.