Tractor sheds hay bales in Chatteris closing the A141 at Applegreen roundabout
PUBLISHED: 10:02 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 25 March 2019
Archant
A tractor towing hay bales shed part of its load in Chatteris closing the A141 near the Applegreen Roundabout.
The incident happened around 7.20am this morning (March 25) just before Fenland Way meets the Isle of Ely Way at the roundabout.
Three bales of hay spilt across the road causing a traffic backlog.
Police attended the scene at 8am and closed the road while they waited for a loader to arrive.
“The road may be closed for some time,” a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said.