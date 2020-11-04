Advanced search

Delays after tractor trailer overturns and sheds its load on A141 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 16:41 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 04 November 2020

The vehicle which caused delays on the A141 between March and Wimblington was a tractor trailer. Picture: Dan Martin / Gordon Alderson

Archant

Delays were caused along the A141 between March and Wimblington after a tractor trailer overturned and shed its load.

Pictures shared on social media show the trailer on its side, tipping its content into a ditch just on the outskirts of March on Wednesday, November 4.

Police attended the scene at around 2.30pm and warned motorists of possible delays while they, along with the driver, clear up the carnage.

It comes after several similar incidents across Cambridgeshire and the Fens over the last couple of weeks, with trailers overturning all over the region.

Shortly after the incident near March, Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “An overturned vehicle on the A141 between Wimblington and March is causing delays.”

