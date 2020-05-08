Farmers make good use of their tractors for NHS and care workers tribute

Tractor drivers encircled Doddington Court, Doddington, to recognise the care workers carrying out their duties during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; LUCY HOWARD Archant

Farmers rallied to show enthusiastic support for NHS and other front-line carers in Doddington on Thursday evening,

Tractors from around the area descended on Doddington Court retirement complex and created a cacophony of tooting horns as part of the weekly Clap4Carers.

Drivers honked their tractor horns – not quite in unison but their hearts if not their timings – captured the heart of a community lending its support to our NHS and care worker heroes,

Many of the residents looked out, smiling and clapping enthusiastically.

Doddington Court provides a range of flats and communal facilities for the the over 60s.

It has, says Sanctuary Housing who run it, everything to “offer comfort, independence and peace of mind”.

And a team of carers now recognised for their amazing work in these difficult and challenging times.