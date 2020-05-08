Advanced search

Farmers make good use of their tractors for NHS and care workers tribute

PUBLISHED: 12:46 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 08 May 2020

Tractor drivers encircled Doddington Court, Doddington, to recognise the care workers carrying out their duties during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; LUCY HOWARD

Tractor drivers encircled Doddington Court, Doddington, to recognise the care workers carrying out their duties during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; LUCY HOWARD

Farmers rallied to show enthusiastic support for NHS and other front-line carers in Doddington on Thursday evening,

Tractors from around the area descended on Doddington Court retirement complex and created a cacophony of tooting horns as part of the weekly Clap4Carers.

Drivers honked their tractor horns – not quite in unison but their hearts if not their timings – captured the heart of a community lending its support to our NHS and care worker heroes,

Many of the residents looked out, smiling and clapping enthusiastically.

Doddington Court provides a range of flats and communal facilities for the the over 60s.

It has, says Sanctuary Housing who run it, everything to “offer comfort, independence and peace of mind”.

And a team of carers now recognised for their amazing work in these difficult and challenging times.

