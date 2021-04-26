News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Trades group to remember key workers lost during Covid-19 pandemic

Author

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:07 PM April 26, 2021   
Fenland trades group to remember Covid key workers

Members of the Wisbech, March and District Trades Council will remember key workers lost during the Covid-19 pandemic at a national memorial event. - Credit: Nick Williams

Key workers who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered as part of a memorial event. 

Members of the Wisbech, March and District Trades Council will attend a small socially distanced event this week to observe a minute’s silence for those who worked in the public, private and voluntary sectors. 

The remembrance is part of workers’ memorial day held by the Trades Council, where those attending are being encouraged to wear purple as a mark of respect. 

A Trades Council spokesperson said: “Covid has taken the lives and ravaged the health of key workers who’ve been working to protect us and keep things running. 

“Every year, we think of the people who have lost their lives at work or from work-related injury and diseases and call for renewed efforts to prevent more deaths, injuries and disease.” 

Members of the local trades group will lay a wreath at the Clarkson Memorial in Wisbech and observe a minute’s silence at 11am on Wednesday, April 28. 

