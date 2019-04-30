Trades Union stall at St George's Day Fayre in March hands out more than 200 purple ribbons – but why?

The Wisbech, March and District Trades Union Council stand at the St Georges Fayre in March. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

The Wisbech, March and District Trades Union Council were at this year’s St George’s Day Fayre in March handing out purple ribbons.

The ribbons, marking the international symbol of workers memorial which remembers those killed or injured at work, were given to around two people to wear at the town celebration.

More than 70 people signed the 'book of remembrance' and told organisers personal stories of accidents and the after effects following the incidents.

Sue Dockett of the Trades Council said: “We are grateful to Fenland District Council for giving us this opportunity to mark Workers Memorial Day so successfully.

“It wasn't just important in publicising our campaign for safer workplaces but also providing an opportunity for individuals to remember colleagues, friends and family members who had been killed or injured through their work.”

Stall holders said that stories ranged from supermarket workers who had struggled to get compensation for loss of earnings due to accidents at work to a colleague who was run over and killed by a forklift truck.

Ms Dockett added: “Keeping members safe at work is one of the most important tasks that trades unions can do.

“And this has even wider importance, because a safe workplace is also a safe school, a safe hospital, a safe community care package or a safe social housing complex.

“A clear message from so many who visited our stall was that trades unions should “stand firm” and continue the fight for every worker to have a safe and healthy work environment.”