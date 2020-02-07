Traffic lights destroyed in Wimblington crash replaced by county council the next day

The traffic lights on the A141 at Wimblington were replaced by Cambridgeshire County Council within 24 hours. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCC Twitter/@CambsCC

Traffic lights knocked down and destroyed by a car in Wimblington were replaced by the council within 24 hours.

The traffic lights on the A141 at Wimblington were replaced by Cambridgeshire County Council within 24 hours. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCC The traffic lights on the A141 at Wimblington were replaced by Cambridgeshire County Council within 24 hours. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCC

Police were called at around 7pm on Thursday, February 6 after a car collided with the lights at the Manea Road junction on the A141.

Cambridgeshire County Council praised their crews for "great work" after the traffic lights were replaced with fresh new ones the following morning.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 7.15pm to reports of a single vehicle collision in which a vehicle left the road and hit the traffic lights.

"Emergency services attended and officers remained at the scene to assist while a recovery took place.There were no reported injuries."

A spokesman for the council said: "Last night two traffic lights were knocked down after an accident on the A141/B1093 junction at Wimblington.

"Our crews have been out and new traffic lights have been installed - great work!"