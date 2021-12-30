Threatened strike action by Cambus - part of Stagecoach - is off as workers consider revised pay offer - Credit: Stagecoach

Peace broke out on the buses today as strike action across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire was called off.

Unite says it has suspended a series of strikes whilst its members consider a revised pay offer.

Agreement to pause strike action was agreed on Thursday by workers at Cambus – part of Stagecoach – at Cambridge and Fenstanton.

Today Peterborough depot followed and agreed to halt strike action.

Unite regional officer Mark Plumb said: “Following constructive talks with Cambus management in Peterborough today (December 30), it has been agreed that the strikes due to start in the city on January 4 have been suspended.”

He said it would allow time for “our members to vote on an improved pay offer over the next couple of days”

400 workers -including drivers, engineers, cleaners and shunters – had previously voted to hold 10 days of strike action in January.

Unite said its members – based at Cambridge, Fenstanton and Peterborough had voted by 96 per cent to hold the strike days which would have run from January 4 through to Thursday January 20.

The union says its members have not had a pay rise since April, 2019.

The workers employed by Cambus Ltd, rejected a 1.5 per cent pay offer from April 2021.

Bosses had also offered a 1.5 per cent this month for the pay year 2021/22 but the offer was dismissed by Unite.

Mr Plumb said details of the revised offer “remain confidential while our members vote on the package.

“In the meantime, they are working normally.”

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said after Thursday’s talks ended that “we have had positive discussions with Unite”.

He believes the agreement with the union “provides a fair deal for our employees and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network for our local communities.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham had previously pledged that the union “will be standing 100 per cent behind our members at Cambus.”

He said: “Despite Stagecoach pleading poverty, the company remains extremely profitable with its latest accounts revealing that the group made a profit of £58.4 million.”

Mr Plumb said: “Our members should not pay for the continuing pandemic, while the employer has readily scooped up UK taxpayer support, including cash from the furlough scheme.”