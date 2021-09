Published: 4:40 PM September 2, 2021

A large resurfacing programme will start next week to help maintain and improve the quality of roads across Cambridgeshire.

A number of schemes, which are part of the Autumn Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme, will begin on Monday September 6.

More than half a million pounds will be invested in the project.

All roads are required to be closed in order for the work to be carried out and where possible, signed diversion routes will be in place.

Access to and from properties will be possible throughout the scheme.

Residents will receive a letter with more information and are encouraged to speak to teams onsite if they have any questions.

Councillor Peter McDonald, chair of the highways and transport committee, said: “Our highways team is committed to maintaining the safety and improving the quality of our roads.

“This programme is a vital part of this work.”

Micro Asphalt is a thin pre-mixed material which will be laid over the road surface to prevent damage, improve safety and increase the lifespan of the roads.

The process is weather dependent and requires the road surface to be dry.

Planned dates for the work may change at short notice.

The roads in Cambridgeshire about to get repaired:

Bourn

Kingfisher Close, Bourn - Micro Asphalt works start 3 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Brampton

Layton Crescent, Brampton - Micro Asphalt works start 27 September 2021 for one day - road closure with diversion

Horseshoes Way, Brampton - Micro Asphalt works start 27 September 2021 for two days - road closure

Elton

Brawn Way, Elton - Micro Asphalt works start 19 September 2021 for one day - road closure

Faber Lane, Elton - Micro Asphalt works start 19 September 2021 for two days - road closure

Hayes Walk, Elton - Micro Asphalt works start 20 September 2021 for one day - road closure

Ely

Old Brewery Close, Ely - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for one day, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

St Catherines, Ely - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Eynesbury

Andrew Road, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 4 October 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure with diversion

Dunster Way, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 5 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Balmoral Way, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 5 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Compton Close, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 6 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Flint Way, Eynesbury - Micro Asphalt works start 6 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Fowlmere

St Marys Walk, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 12 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Champions Close, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 12 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Johns Close, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 13 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Isons Close, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 13 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Jacksons Way, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 13 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Ryecroft Lane, Fowlmere - Micro Asphalt works start 14 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Gamlingay

Beechside, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Plane Tree Close, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Almond Drive (access road), Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Maple Court, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 7 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Cherry Grove (access road), Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 11 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Crab Apple Way, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 11 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Greenacres, Gamlingay - Micro Asphalt works start 11 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Grafham

Church Road, Grafham - Surface Dressing works start 26 August 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Leverington

Carlton Close, Leverington - Micro Asphalt works start 13 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Maysfield Drive, Leverington - Micro Asphalt works start 13 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Pear Tree Crescent, Leverington - Micro Asphalt works start 13 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Little Downham

Cross Lane, Little Downham - Micro Asphalt works start 7 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure with diversion

Littleport

Monkswood, Littleport - Micro Asphalt works start 7 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Longstanton

Thatchers Wood, Longstanton - Micro Asphalt works start 29 September 2021 for two days - road closure with diversion

Manea

Glebe Close, Manea - Micro Asphalt works start 8 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

March

Orchard Close, March - Micro Asphalt works start 9 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Orchard Road South, March - Micro Asphalt works start 9 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Orchard Road, March - Micro Asphalt works start 9 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Hunters Chase, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

The Greys, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

Breton Avenue, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

Suffolk Way, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

Henry Orbell Close, March - patching works start 9 September 2021 for two days - stop and go traffic management

Mallett Close, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

Grounds Avenue, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

West Drive, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

Papworth Road, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day - stop and go traffic management

Elliot Road, March - patching works start 10 September 2021 for one day

Papworth

Dengaine Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 30 September 2021 for two days - road closure

Woodbrook Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for one day - road closure

De Beche Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for two days - road closure

De La Haye Close, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Byfield Road, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 1 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Morden Road, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 2 October 2021 for one day - road closure

Hamden Way, Papworth - Micro Asphalt works start 2 October 2021 for two days - road closure

Sawtry

Bloomfield Way, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 21 September 2021 for one day - road closure

All Saints Way, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 21 September 2021 for one day - road closure

Manor Drive, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 21 September 2021 for two days - road closure

Huntings Drive, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 22 September 2021 for one day - road closure

St Davids Way, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 22 September 2021 for two days - road closure

Newton Road, Sawtry - Micro Asphalt works start 23 September 2021 for two days - road closure with diversion

St Ives

The Pound, St Ives - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Stuntney

Steward Close, Stuntney - Micro Asphalt works start 6 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Wimblington

St Peters Drive, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 15 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure

Addison Road, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 15 September 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure with diversion, stop and go with traffic lights

Norfolk Street, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 16 September 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure with diversion

Eaton Estate, Wimblington - Micro Asphalt works start 17 September 2021 for two days, 9.30am to 3.30pm - road closure

Wisbech

Townshend Road, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 14 September 2021 for one day, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure with diversion

Tavistock Road, Wisbech - Micro Asphalt works start 14 September 2021 for two days, 7.30am to 6pm - road closure with diversion

Yaxley