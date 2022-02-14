Five hospitalised after multi-vehicle A1 pile-up in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Terry Harris
Five people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the A1 in Cambridgeshire earlier this morning.
Emergency services were called to the northbound stretch of road near Peterborough at around 10am today (February 14).
Images show two heavily damaged cars, as well as a van with front-end damage and a dark-coloured saloon car off the road and on the path.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.13am with reports of a collision on the A1, Wittering.
“We sent five ambulances, the HART team, Magpas Air Ambulance and an ambulance officer.
“Five people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further care.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 10am today with reports of a collision between five vehicles on the A1 northbound at Wittering.
“Emergency services are at the scene. Details of injuries are unclear at this stage but not thought to be life threatening.
“The road is currently blocked while recovery of the vehicles takes place.”
Issuing an update on Twitter, Highways England said: “Traffic has been released on the A1 northbound between the A47 Peterborough and the B1081 at Stamford.
“However 1 lane (of 2) remains closed due to a spillage of oil from one of the vehicles involved.”