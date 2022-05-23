Minor injuries were sustained by the driver. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

The A1's Northbound carriageway is currently closed between Peterborough and Wansford, because of an overturned lorry and fuel spillage.

The incident occurred near the A1's Water Newton junction, this morning (May 23).

An image released by police shows the lorry on its side, lying across both lanes of the carriageway.

Minor injuries were incurred by the driver, but no serious wounds were sustained.

Traffic has been building up and there is currently congestion for three miles on the Southbound carriageway.

This is due to motorists slowing down to view the scene.

Police have asked commuters to allow extra time for their journeys this morning.

Police have also confirmed that the A1 Northbound will be closed "for some time".

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit said: "(The) A1 Northbound Water Newton is currently closed and will be for some time due to a lorry on it’s side.

"Thankfully minor injuries only.

"Please allow extra time for your journey this morning."