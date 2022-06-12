News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Updated

Recap: A1 slip shuts due to lorry spillage with more roads closed nearby

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:26 AM June 12, 2022
Updated: 1:59 PM June 12, 2022
There is no access to the A1 north at junction 17 (towards Stamford) due to a lorry spillage

There is no access to the A1 north at junction 17 (towards Stamford) due to a lorry spillage - Credit: Google Earth

A slip road on the A1 dual carriageway was shut following a lorry spillage.

According to National Highways' Traffic England map, the A1 northbound entry slip from the A605 closed at A1(M) junction 17 this morning (Sunday, June 12).

The closure meant there is no direct access between Peterborough Services and the A1 for Stamford.

The road reopened at around 1.15pm.

There are road closures throughout Peterborough, Huntingdonshire and Fenland today (June 12)

There are road closures throughout Peterborough, Huntingdonshire and Fenland today (June 12) - Credit: Google Maps (Screenshot)

There are a raft of road closures throughout the area today due to the Tour of Cambridgeshire cycle event.

This includes an 8am - 8.15pm closure to Bullock Road, and a 10.30am - 7.15pm closure to New Road which runs adjacent to the A1(M) between Stilton and Haddon.

