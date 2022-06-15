Motorbike crashed on A1139 Fletton Parkway
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorbike has crashed on the A1139 Fletton Parkway's Westbound carriageway.
The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday, June 15) at approximately 8.24am.
The motorcyclist, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.
The highway's Westbound carriageway was temporarily closed near the Cardea slip road.
Motorists were also advised to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called ay 8.24am today (15 June) with reports of a collision involving a motorbike on the Westbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway.
“The rider, believed to be a man in his 20s, has received minor injuries.
Most Read
- 1 Chatteris dealer caught with £850 worth of drugs
- 2 One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash
- 3 Cafe boss locked out by landlord
- 4 For fear of stating the obvious 'you can't park that, sir'
- 5 Three suspects police keen to contact following Asda theft
- 6 Driver in a load of trouble after cops pull him over
- 7 Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea
- 8 Motorbike crashed on A1139 Fletton Parkway
- 9 Recap: A1 slip shuts due to lorry spillage with more roads closed nearby
- 10 Fly tipping link to cannabis growing
“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.”
An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire Police's Facebook page for Peterborough read: "There is a road closure on the Fletton Parkway westbound carriageway from the Cardea on slip due to a minor RTC (Road Traffic Collision).
"Please avoid the area if possible."