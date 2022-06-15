News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorbike crashed on A1139 Fletton Parkway

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:11 AM June 15, 2022
Updated: 11:09 AM June 15, 2022
Fletton Parkway, with the slip road merging.

The incident occurred near the Cardea slip road. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike has crashed on the A1139 Fletton Parkway's Westbound carriageway.

The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday, June 15) at approximately 8.24am.

The motorcyclist, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.

The highway's Westbound carriageway was temporarily closed near the Cardea slip road.

Motorists were also advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called ay 8.24am today (15 June) with reports of a collision involving a motorbike on the Westbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway.

“The rider, believed to be a man in his 20s, has received minor injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chatteris dealer caught with £850 worth of drugs
  2. 2 One dead and four seriously injured following A47 crash
  3. 3 Cafe boss locked out by landlord
  1. 4 For fear of stating the obvious 'you can't park that, sir'
  2. 5 Three suspects police keen to contact following Asda theft
  3. 6 Driver in a load of trouble after cops pull him over
  4. 7 Caravan stuck under bridge in Stonea
  5. 8 Motorbike crashed on A1139 Fletton Parkway
  6. 9 Recap: A1 slip shuts due to lorry spillage with more roads closed nearby
  7. 10 Fly tipping link to cannabis growing

“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.”

An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire Police's Facebook page for Peterborough read: "There is a road closure on the Fletton Parkway westbound carriageway from the Cardea on slip due to a minor RTC (Road Traffic Collision).

"Please avoid the area if possible."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Highways
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

The Tour of Cambridgeshire passing through Benwick in June 2015

Cycling

Full list of road closures for UCI Gran Fondo Tour of Cambridgeshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Crown Court

Cambridge Crown Court

10-month jail sentence for man found in flat with two missing girls

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Welney, Norfolk from above

Flooding

Motorists face delays as village barrier works due to begin

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon