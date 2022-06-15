Motorbike crashed on A1139 Fletton Parkway

The incident occurred near the Cardea slip road. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorbike has crashed on the A1139 Fletton Parkway's Westbound carriageway.

The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday, June 15) at approximately 8.24am.

The motorcyclist, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, sustained minor injuries.

The highway's Westbound carriageway was temporarily closed near the Cardea slip road.

Motorists were also advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called ay 8.24am today (15 June) with reports of a collision involving a motorbike on the Westbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway.

“The rider, believed to be a man in his 20s, has received minor injuries.

“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.”

An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire Police's Facebook page for Peterborough read: "There is a road closure on the Fletton Parkway westbound carriageway from the Cardea on slip due to a minor RTC (Road Traffic Collision).

"Please avoid the area if possible."