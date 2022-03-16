Video

A lorry caught fire on at A14 yesterday (March 15). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

A video by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue shows the moment that crews arrived at a lorry blaze on the A14 this week.

In the clip, the emergency services are seen speeding past queues of early morning traffic to get to the scene.

Fire crews from Huntingdon, one from Sawtry, and another from Ramsey, responded to the fire.

Police also attended to help manage the ongoing fire.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area following the blaze between junction 22 at Brampton and 23, the Spittals interchange.

Diesel leaked over the carriageway after the lorry's fuel tank burst which meant emergency resurfacing was needed on the A14.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue confirmed that nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

A spokesperson said: "Thank you for your patience while we got the fire under control and the road was resurfaced."

The A14 was partially closed and diversions were put in place, but the road has now re-opened following the emergency resurfacing.



