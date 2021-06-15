Published: 11:49 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM June 15, 2021

One of two lorries that crashed today on the A14 in Cambridgeshire overturned and shed its load onto the road..

The A14 westbound in Cambridgeshire is closed between J24b Swavesey Junction (Godmanchester, St Ives, Swavesey A1307; Boxworth, Cambridge) and J23 Ermine Street Junction.

Cambridgeshire Police are on scene along with Highways England Traffic Officers.

Road users caught within the closure are being released past the scene.

A diversion is in operation:

Exit at J24b and follow the A1307 (old A14) westbound towards Godmanchester.

Exit at the junction with the A1198 at Godmanchester.

At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A1198.

Follow this road south to J23 of A14.

Continue over the first roundabout at the junction

At the second roundabout take the second exit to re-join the A14 westbound.

Highways England say that if travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your route and allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.