Updated

Multiple cars collide on A141 junction with A605 near March

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:56 PM February 19, 2022
Updated: 5:36 PM February 19, 2022
Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. 

Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. - Credit: Tiia Aliyah Welby

Motorists travelling on the A141 in Cambridgeshire near Rings End and March have been told to “expect delays” after a multi-car crash.  

Cambridgeshire Police made the traffic announcement on Twitter this evening (February 19) just before 4.30pm.  

Pictures from the scene show several cars at a standstill with police officers directing traffic around the incident. 

Pictures from the scene show multiple cars at a standstill. 

Pictures from the scene show multiple cars at a standstill. - Credit: Tiia Aliyah Welby

“Expect delays, use alternative routes where possible,” said a police spokesperson.  

Residents are reporting on social media that the road is now clear to pass.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
March News

