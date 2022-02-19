Updated

Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. - Credit: Tiia Aliyah Welby

Motorists travelling on the A141 in Cambridgeshire near Rings End and March have been told to “expect delays” after a multi-car crash.

Cambridgeshire Police made the traffic announcement on Twitter this evening (February 19) just before 4.30pm.

Pictures from the scene show several cars at a standstill with police officers directing traffic around the incident.

Pictures from the scene show multiple cars at a standstill. - Credit: Tiia Aliyah Welby

“Expect delays, use alternative routes where possible,” said a police spokesperson.

Residents are reporting on social media that the road is now clear to pass.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

