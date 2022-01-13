The A141 between the A47 Guyhirn roundabout and the A605 junction for Whittlesey will be closed for two weekends in January. - Credit: Archant

Motorists will face extra time onto their journeys as a key Fenland road is due to close.

The A141 March Road between the A47 Guyhirn roundabout and the A605 junction towards Whittlesey over two weekends this month will be temporarily closed.

The closure will be in place between Friday, January 14 and Monday, January 17 between 8pm and 6am, and between January 21-24 during the same times.

Highways England said the closure is down to resurfacing and repair work on the existing road surface.

It said: “While we try to minimise any disruption and noise from our works, there may be some unavoidable noise such as reversing bleepers on vehicles.

“If you are a resident and need access to and from your property, please speak to the operative at the closure point and they will escort you to your home.”

Motorists heading northbound towards Wisbech are advised to take the A605 westbound through Whittlesey towards Peterborough.

Traffic will then be diverted to the A1139 and the A15 to pass Peterborough, before heading on the A47 eastbound through Thorney and reaching the Guyhirn roundabout.

Southbound traffic will follow the diversion route in reverse.

Those local to the area may find a shorter diversion route.