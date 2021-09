Published: 3:46 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM September 24, 2021

The A141 is closed in both directions at Rings End, just on the outskirts of March at the junction with Twenty Foot Road after a road traffic collision. - Credit: Google Maps

The A141 is closed in both directions at Rings End near the junction with Twenty Foot Road after a road traffic collision.

Vehicles are being diverted around the area to complete their journeys.

They're advised to avoid the area while police work.

A spokesperson for Fenland Police said: "Please avoid the area at this time.

"We will update when the road is open again."

